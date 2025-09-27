Beyond the Gates weekly update (September 22 to 26, 2025): Dani & Andre’s Wedding, Vanessa’s Tragedy, and Derek’s Secret

Venessa goes on a trip, Dani and Andre got married (Image via CBS Network)

In the past week of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, which aired from September 22 to 26, 2025, a relentless torrent of drama was delivered, shaking Fairmont Crest. Dani married Andre in a chapel in Las Vegas.

On the other hand, Vanessa went on a trip with Joey; however, she received shocking news and donuts about whether Joey had a hand in it.

Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, the news about Dani and Andre’s wedding gives everyone a shock, while Tomas and Kat face intimacy issues. At the same time, Shaenise learns about Derek’s recovery, which he has kept a secret.

Here’s everything to know about what happened on Beyond the Gates from September 22 to 26

Dani & Andre’s wedding creates chaos

This week on Beyond the Gates, an intoxicated prank in Las Vegas quickly escalated into a family crisis for Dani and Andre. The couple impulsively flipped a coin and tied the knot in a chapel ceremony, complete with an Anita Dupree impersonator officiating. The following day, reality hit them as they headed back to Fairmont Crest, marriage certificate in hand.

They further debated the merits of divorce, faced sharp criticism from the Dupree family, and were forcefully confronted by an irate Bill Hamilton once he learned of the sudden union.

Elsewhere on Beyond the Gates, Anita Dupree served as a steady force amidst the turbulence. She hosted a family meeting with Nicole, Martin, and June to discuss June’s efforts to bond with Samantha.

Later in the week, spoilers hinted that Anita and Vernon faced a sudden family emergency, suggesting a new wave of trouble was on the horizon for the couple.

Meanwhile, Martin continued to express anxiety about June’s influence on Samantha. He clashed with Bradley “Smitty” Smith over whether Samantha should be allowed to spend time with June. Unaware of the adult conflict, Samantha simply enjoyed her time bonding with June.

Vanessa receives shocking news

Further on, Beyond the Gates, Vanessa’s world was tragically upended, after a heated argument with her husband. She further accepted an invitation from Joey to join him on a romantic getaway. The pair arrived in Puerto Rico, where Joey pressured her to remove her wedding ring, a clear signal of his intention to replace Doug.

The trip ended in devastation when Jacob called Vanessa with the shocking news: Doug had died suddenly in a car accident. Distraught, Vanessa immediately began to question whether Joey was involved in her husband’s demise.

Doug’s spiral ended in death. Following his fight with Vanessa, he returned to gambling. His luck ran out when Marcel Malone not only confiscated his winnings but also led him away. Doug was gone, killed in a car crash that sent shockwaves throughout Fairmont Crest.

Derek’s secret

Further on, in Beyond the Gates, Derek’s carefully guarded recovery threatened to unravel. Jacob discovered that Derek had regained feeling in his legs but was keeping his progress a secret. Derek almost exposed his deception when he stumbled while proposing to Ashley, dropping the ring in the process.

His secret was further protected when nurse Shanice actively concealed his recovery from Ashley, making her an accomplice in the deceit. Ashley, still oblivious, simply attributed Derek’s near-fall to nerves.

