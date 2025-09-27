Exes Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman make shocking debut on Love Island Games season 2

Casey O'Gorman from Love Island Games (Image via Getty)

Love Island: All Stars series two winners, and now exes, Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen made a shocking return to the franchise as bombshells in season 2 of Love Island Games.

The duo arrived in giant boxes, as islanders were given the opportunity to choose to stay loyal to their current partners or risk becoming vulnerable by attempting to recouple with the new arrivals.

It all depended on the bombshells to make the final choice, as the person not chosen would face a public vote and risk getting eliminated from the show.

While Casey and Gabby were not new to the format, it marked Casey’s fourth stint on the dating series. Their arrival stirred chaos, marking a significant shift in villa dynamics.

Most couples chose to stick with their existing partners, but a few decided to switch things up, hoping to give their journey on the show a new direction.

Nicole Gauci Borda-Warr and her partner, Martin Anthony, were the first ones to risk it all by choosing to couple up with the bombshells.

Similarly, Tyrique chose to part ways with Justine, although she wanted to stay. Elsewhere, Johnny made the same choice with Andreina, who was displeased with his decision.

Soon after, Casey and Gabby emerged, pairing with Nicola and Johnny, respectively.

Unpacking Love Island Games stars Casey and Gabby’s journey on the franchise







Casey first appeared in the ninth season of Love Island UK, which aired in 2023. He was eliminated just a week before the finale as he was unable to develop a strong bond with the female islanders.

After his debut ended in failure, he returned to the franchise as a cast member in the 2024 version of Love Island: All Stars. His journey saw a similar ending, as he left the villa without a lasting connection.

Casey gave the show a third shot when he participated in season 2 of Love Island: All Stars, hoping to have a different ending than the previous ones.

He managed to develop a deep connection with Gabby, drawing appreciation from fans of the show.

Casey and Gabby made it all the way to the finale, where they defeated Grace Jackson and Luca Bish, to win the £50,000 cash prize and the winner’s title.

However, their relationship ended three months after they left the Love Island villa. Gabby and Casey issued a joint statement following their split, in which they clarified that the decision was mutual.

As for Gabby, she first appeared in season 3 of Love Island UK in 2017, where she was a co-star of Olivia Attwood, Chris Hughes, Georgia Harrison, Amber Davies, and Kem Cetinay.

She reached the finale of the dating series alongside her partner, Marcel Somerville, but ended up in fourth place.

Their relationship lasted for 10 months, after which they went their separate ways since Marcel had cheated on Gabby while they were on holiday together.

The pair had an awkward reunion in season two of Love Island: All Stars, but managed to overcome their past issues after Marcel apologized for his behavior.

Having had unsuccessful stints on the franchise, Gabby and Casey debuted on Love Island Games, hoping to find a lasting connection and win the competition.

They were not the only islanders from Love Island UK on season 2 of Games. Tyrique, Lucinda, and Toby were the other names who had participated in the spinoff to give love another shot.

Tyrique and Lucinda were part of the original cast members, while Toby entered as a bombshell the previous week.

Stay tuned for more updates.