Dancing with the Stars alums take the stage on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for charity

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest (Image via Getty)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returned on September 26, 2025, with a special season premiere featuring well-known faces from Dancing with the Stars.

The episode brought Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli onto the game-show set to solve word puzzles and raise money for causes they support.

“The fact I'm on the set, I feel like I'm dreaming a little bit,” Johnson Chmerkovskiy said before the game began.

Fellow judge Bruno Tonioli admitted, “I have no idea what I'm doing!” while Derek Hough confessed he was “absolutely terrified!” as he prepared to spin the wheel.

Each celebrity chose a charity to benefit: Johnson Chmerkovskiy for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Hough for Feeding America, and Tonioli for Project Angel Food. Hosts Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest welcomed them and hinted that the puzzles could include a dance theme.

“We’d be missing an opportunity if we didn’t,” Seacrest said, suggesting the show might include a special twist. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premiere combined elements of competition and fundraising, with all three guests learning the rules while trying to win prize money for their causes.

Stepping from the dance floor to the puzzle board on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

This episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune opened with the three Dancing with the Stars figures describing their feelings about appearing on a different kind of stage.

Johnson Chmerkovskiy said, “I am competitive so I'm ready to play!” while Hough commented that he thought the show would be “all family and fun” until he saw how focused his fellow dancer was.

Tonioli explained, “I am totally out of my comfort zone. First, there are rules. And I don't do rules!”

Each guest took a turn spinning the wheel and guessing puzzles as the hosts introduced categories with a nod to dancing.

Ryan Seacrest remarked that he “would bet on” a dance theme appearing, and Vanna White’s presence added familiarity to the set.

As the game progressed, the three celebrities adjusted to the format, showing how competition and charity intersect on the show.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ​​​​​​season 6 premiere also highlighted how game-show appearances can broaden the reach of charitable causes while offering viewers an unusual crossover between two popular programs.

Hosts and guests highlight charity causes during the premiere episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

While much of the on-screen time focused on solving puzzles, the premiere episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune also showcased the charities chosen by the guests.

Johnson Chmerkovskiy played for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a cause she described as important to her family. Derek Hough selected Feeding America, noting its nationwide work.

Bruno Tonioli represented Project Angel Food, which delivers meals to people facing serious illness. Between spins, the celebrities spoke about why they chose their organizations, underlining the charitable purpose of their appearance.

Tonioli even asked the audience for help learning the game’s mechanics, joking,

“Explain to me, how can you buy a vowel?”

The hosts balanced light interaction with information about the charities, keeping the focus on fundraising as well as entertainment.

This combination of familiar personalities, live gameplay, and charitable goals framed the season debut as a crossover event that connected two well-known ABC programs and emphasized the value of using celebrity appearances to support public causes.

_______________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.