What time does Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 6 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez at the Emmys via @onlymurdershulu

Nestled in the fancy shadows of Manhattan's Arconia, the trio of Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) skirts around ghosts and a maelstrom of deceit. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building deftly combines screwball comedy with noir elements, and has kept audiences entertained since launching on Hulu in 2021, even receiving 71 Emmy nominations in the process.

Episode 6, "Flatbush," drops Tuesday, September 30, at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Hulu, pulling fans worldwide into Brooklyn's gritty undercurrents. With critics lauding the season's 95% Rotten Tomatoes score for the core trio's timeless spark, this instalment promises memory-lane detours and mob-family reckonings.

The fifth season, which premiered on September 9, 2025, with three episodes at once, plunges the trio into their most personal peril yet: a 10-episode saga unravelling the Arconia's sale to shadowy forces, blending mob lore with tech overlords.

It all erupts from the Season 4 cliffhanger: doorman Lester Coluca (Teddy Coluca), the building's affable heartbeat with his signature "After you," floats lifeless in the courtyard fountain, bloodied and bound. As their podcast surges in popularity, the friends unearth severed fingers, hidden ledgers, and widows' vendettas, their bond tested by billionaires and betrayals.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 6: Global release schedule

Episode 6 lands stateside at 3 a.m. ET on September 30, giving East Coast insomniacs a pre-dawn thrill and West Coast counterparts a midnight munchies mystery.

Region/Time Zone Release Date Release Time United States (ET) September 30, 2025 3:00 AM United States (PT) September 30, 2025 12:00 AM Canada (ET) September 30, 2025 3:00 AM United Kingdom (BST/GMT) September 30, 2025 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) September 30, 2025 9:00 AM India (IST) September 30, 2025 12:30 PM Australia (AEST, Sydney) September 30, 2025 5:00 PM Australia (ACST, Adelaide) September 30, 2025 4:30 PM Australia (AWST, Perth) September 30, 2025 3:00 PM Japan (JST) September 30, 2025 4:00 PM Brazil (BRT) September 30, 2025 4:00 AM Mexico (CST) September 30, 2025 2:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) October 1, 2025 7:00 AM

Only Murders in the Building season 5: What we've seen and what's lurking in episode 6

Season 5 has cranked the carousel of chaos to fever pitch. The opener trio, "Nail in the Coffin," "After You," and "Rigour", kicks off at Lester's funeral, where a severed finger in his pocket screams foul play, yanking the sleuths into flashbacks of his Caccimelio mob moonlighting. Lorraine (Wiest), his widow, and Sofia (Leoni), her daughter-in-law whose hubby Nicky vanished mid-"dry cleaning" scam, emerge as prime puzzles, their Brooklyn roots reeking of retribution.

"Dirty Birds" (Episode 4) snares the gang in the "New Mob of New York": tech titans Bash (Waltz), Jay (Lerman), and Camilla (Zellweger) dangle a podcast pact to muzzle their meddling, all while the Arconia's AI doorman L.E.S.T.R. (Rudd) glitches into surveillance overreach.

Episode 5, "Tongue Tied," detonates the drama, Charles tumbles into Sofia's sheets for suspect seduction, tenants torch L.E.S.T.R. off the roof in a riotous revolt, and "Tommy the Tongue" unravels as a phantom slush fund piping mob cash to the widows, fueling whispers of a spousal purge pact. Evidence evaporates from a speakeasy casino, and the building's billion-dollar sale teeters on tenant turmoil.

"Flatbush" (Episode 6) pivots to Brooklyn's faded haunts, where the trio grills Lorraine and Sofia on Nicky's no-show and that finger's grisly provenance. Teasers hint at unearthed ledgers, ghostly gangsters, and gut-punch revelations tying Lester's demise to the Arconia's doom. Amid Charles's carnal risks, Oliver's flop-fest directing gigs, and Mabel's knife-edge hunches, the stakes soar: save their home, or join its ghosts? At 49 minutes, it's a taut torrent of laughs and lunges, cementing the season's 95% acclaim for unblinking heart in homicide's glare.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 streams exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., with bundles via Disney+, ESPN+, or Max.

Stay tuned for more such updates!