Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees a dorm fire, EJ confessing his love to Belle, and Stephanie confronting a blast from her past

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, which are scheduled to air in the week of September 29, things are set to take a dramatic turn in Salem as EJ will confess his feelings to Belle. Meanwhile, Holly will be upset about her complicated relationship with her boyfriend, Tate, but chaos will erupt when a fire alarm is suddenly set off.

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Cat asks Chad about being sure about their relationship, to which he will be seen reassuring her in a very passionate way. Meanwhile, Alex asks Stephanie, who looks shaken, about what is setting her off. However, an unexpected return in her life will add fuel to the existing fire that she is battling with.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the episode set to air from September 29 to October 3, 2025

EJ’s confession to Belle

As seen in the promo for the upcoming week of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, EJ and Belle are trapped in an elevator due to the power outage. Anyhow, spoilers suggest that the two of them being stuck in a place that they can not escape will lead to EJ's confession.

As seen in the promo, EJ was seen saying,

“We can speak like humans who were once in love. Or in my case, one who still is,”

implying that EJ still possesses feelings for Belle, even though Belle was clear about their separation, following the big drama that happened during Johnny’s case.

Fire Alarm

Further on Days of Our Lives, this week will be filled with emotionally challenging moments for Holly. As seen in the preview, Holly has had enough of her complicated relationship with Tate, who still might have feelings for Sophia.

As seen previously, Tate had a one-night stand with Sophia, which resulted in an unexpected pregnancy. Though Sophia had given up the baby for adoption, without anyone's knowledge.

As seen in the preview of the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives, while Holly is asleep, she will accidentally push the lit candle that is by her side and set the fire alarm off in the hostel.

However, chaos will be created after the fire alarm goes off. In the hallway of the hostel, when Tate ran into Ari and asked her about where Holly was, Ari was left shaken and told that she might still be in her room.

What else will happen in Salem?

Further on Days of Our Lives, Cat will be seen questioning Chad about whether he is still planning to tell his family about their relationship. To which Chad pulled her closer to him and responded,

“There’s no going back now.”

Cat further leaned in and kissed to solidify their relationship.

Elsewhere in Salem, Stephanie looked shocked, and Alex asked her what was bothering her. He questioned;

“Steph, what's going on. Why won’t you tell me? Who’s this cousin?”

Stephanie looked visibly disturbed about someone. Anyhow, further on, the preview of the soap opera Stephanie had a visitor, and when she opened the door, she was left in shock.

The upcoming episodes are set to leave fans in shock with a gripping storyline and intense drama that will keep viewers on the edge

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network

