Love Is Blind: UK season 2 reveals 30 singles before August 13 premiere

Love Is Blind: UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK returns for season 2 on August 13, 2025, introducing 30 singles from across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, the reality dating experiment challenges participants to form emotional connections without seeing each other.

The group will meet in the pods, communicate through a wall, and decide if they want to get engaged before ever meeting face-to-face.

The cast features a wide range of professions and backgrounds, including a dating app creator, a gaming entrepreneur, a professional dancer, and a DJ. Contestants range in age from 26 to 37 and share a common goal, finding a life partner.

After engagements, couples will move in together and navigate everyday challenges, from work schedules to family dynamics. At the season’s end, they will decide whether to marry.

Among the men are former military members, fitness professionals, and entrepreneurs, while the women include teachers, chefs, business owners, and artists.

Some have been married before, while others have never had a serious relationship. This season of Love Is Blind: UK aims to test whether emotional bonds can outlast the pressures of the real world.

The men entering the pods of Love Is Blind: UK

The men of Love Is Blind: UK season 2 bring varied life experiences to the experiment.

Billy, a 35-year-old army physical trainer from Bangor, Northern Ireland, said he wants to meet someone who will “make his heart sing,” often referring to Michael Bublé as his karaoke go-to.

Charlie, 28, an electrical engineer from Essex, described himself as a former party boy now ready for a mature relationship.

Jack, 33, a London-based app creator, shared that a health scare made him value life and companionship more.

Javen, 28, a health coach from Kent, has never been in a committed relationship and hopes to “break free” from dating patterns in the pods.

Demola, 30, a financial analyst from Essex, explained that he has been marriage-minded since childhood, saying he won’t hesitate to propose if he finds the right match.

Kieran, 28, a gaming entrepreneur from London and member of Mensa, wants to reach the “final boss” in love, marriage.

Other men include Jed, a configuration manager from Essex; Jordan, a life engineer from Bristol.

Kal, a gym owner from Wigan; and Patrick, a human design coach who said he relies on his “spleen” to guide romantic decisions. Rounding out the group are Ross B, Ross M, Tom, Chris, and James, each seeking a long-term partner.

The women seeking a connection in Love Is Blind: UK

The women joining Love Is Blind: UK season 2 also come from diverse backgrounds. Aanu, 29, a singer from Essex, said serenading couples has made her want a real connection for herself.

Amy, 33, a primary school teacher from Wales, shared that she is looking for someone family-oriented.

Ashleigh, 30, a cabin crew manager, noted her busy schedule has made emotional connections difficult.

Bardha, 32, a sales and marketing director from London, called off a past engagement and is ready to commit to someone who supports her ambition. Christine, 35, from Ireland, mentioned that people often say she looks like Monica from Friends.

Danielle, 33, an estate agent from Portsmouth, said she is seeking someone ambitious and trustworthy.

Holly, 30, a private chef, wants a partner who appreciates her nurturing side. Katisha, 31, a nanny and makeup artist, stated she is “looking for a husband, not a boyfriend.”

Other contestants from Love Is Blind: UK season 2 include Laurie, an interior stylist; Loll, an account manager; Megan, a dancer; Sarover, a medical company owner; Sophie, a senior commercial manager; Tara, a cafe owner; and Yolanda, a specialist occupational therapist.

Many have faced challenges such as long-distance relationships, breakups due to infidelity, or small-town dating limitations. All enter the pods hoping to find a lasting emotional bond.

