Love Is Blind UK season 1 cast: Where are they now?

Sabrina and Steven from Love Is Blind UK season 1 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind UK, ​​​​​​which premiered on Netflix on August 7, 2024, brought together singles who agreed to meet and fall in love without seeing each other first. Six couples from season 1 left the pods engaged: Jasmine and Bobby, Nicole and Benaiah, Sabrina and Steven, Maria and Tom, Demi and Ollie, and Catherine and Freddie.

Their journeys continued through the wedding ceremonies. Since then, the cast has followed different paths. Two couples remain together, while several have split up, and some participants are single, focusing on personal goals.

What happened to the Love Is Blind UK season 1 cast after filming

The couples who stayed together

Jasmine and Bobby are still together after the experiment. They moved into a shared apartment and recently announced that they are expecting their first child later this year. Their relationship still involves family participation, with Jasmine’s mother becoming a regular part of their daily lives. Bobby has also mentioned plans to release more music after his earlier track performed during the season.

Nicole and Benaiah are still married and have a stable relationship after the challenges they faced during Love Is Blind UK filming. They have decided to focus on their marriage away from public drama. They revealed plans for a second wedding ceremony to celebrate with family members who could not attend the first.

Both have said that the year after the show gave them time to build a stronger foundation privately. Benaiah shared with Tudum:



"It’s important for me to celebrate our marriage and the journey we’ve been through and where we are now."

The couples who separated

Sabrina and Steven got married during the Love Is Blind UK finale, but later separated. They are now working on annnulling their marriage. They mentioned distance and different communication styles as key reasons for their breakup. Since then, Sabrina has focused on her career and started a marketing agency. Meanwhile, Steven has stepped back from dating.

Maria and Tom did not stay together after the wedding. They showed differences in values and expectations that became clear after leaving the pods. Maria has talked about getting support from women who understood her story, and she stays open to new connections. Tom has said that he is single and looks back on the experience positively, even after the breakup.

Demi and Ollie ended their engagement after realizing they were better off as friends. They keep in touch and support each other. Demi has used her platform to raise awareness about endometriosis and focuses on advocacy. Ollie later showed up at a Love Is Blind reunion with another cast member from a different season. He announced their engagement and their participation in Perfect Match season 3.

Catherine and Freddie did not marry, as Freddie declined at the altar. They briefly tried to continue after filming, but eventually ended the relationship. Catherine has since moved on and is dating another member of the season 1 cast, while Freddie remains single.

The cast members who stayed single

Sam, who was part of a central storyline, has focused on personal growth since the Love Is Blind UK reunion. He has stated to Tudum that he is taking time for himself before pursuing future relationships, saying,

"I’m in no rush to find someone... When the time feels right, I will then start to open up a little bit more."

Natasha remains single but described the experiment as an opportunity that reshaped her approach to dating. She has explained that she is more selective in potential partners and uses her experience to guide her outlook on future relationships. Speaking to Tudum, she noted,

"I put up a big wall because I needed to keep myself guarded."

Stay tuned for more updates.