Love Is Blind: UK: Are Kal and Sarover still a couple? Relationship status explored after latest episodes

Sarover from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Kal and Sarover are still a couple as per the latest batch of Love Is Blind: UK episodes, released on August 20, 2025.

The segment followed the pair as they navigated their relationship outside the comfort of the pods.

In episodes 5-8, Kal and Sarover met each other's families, sought their parents' approval, and tested their compatibility in the real world.

Despite their current status, the journey to get to that point was not easy. On one hand, Kal's brother seemed skeptical about the pace of their relationship; on the other, Sarover's mother questioned their bond, as she struggled to grasp the concept of the show.

However, even in the face of the challenges that posed a threat to their connection, Kal and Sarover stayed together.

The Love Is Blind: UK pair was determined to make things work, and they did.

With every episode, their feelings for each other grew, strengthening their connection. However, the ultimate test of their relationship is yet to come.

Viewers will have to wait until the wedding day to see whether the pair ties the knot.

Love Is Blind: UK alum Kal worries about not being able to impress Sarover's family

In episode 5 of Love Is Blind: UK, Kal told Sarover that his feelings for her had grown. Despite having dated only "white British" women in the past, he knew "types" were temporary. Consequently, he assured Sarover that he was falling in love with her.

In the following episode, titled Good Guys Finish Last, Kal introduced Sarover to his grandmother, Kathleen, mother, Janet, and brother, Junaid.

They were pleasantly surprised to hear that Sarover was not only Kal's partner but also his fiancée.

The twosome recalled their journey through the pods, updating Kathleen and Janet about their feelings for each other.

Kal's family believed the pair seemed like a "power couple," and that they were "very compatible."

Although the experiment was unusual to them, they accepted Kal's decision to be with Sarover.

"You've picked somebody very beautiful," Janet remarked.

However, Junaid remained skeptical about their relationship. He was particularly concerned about Kal's inability to put someone else before himself.

Although Kal seemed determined to make it work, Junaid felt otherwise.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: UK cameras, Junaid mentioned that Kal was "very routine" and struggled to adapt to change.

Consequently, he feared their relationship would not last.

While Kal had an easy time breaking the news to his family, the same could not be said about Sarover, who struggled to make her mother see how strongly she felt about Kal.

"I guess this is my biggest test, is mum saying, 'I'm not sure,' and I have to say, 'I am,' and that's that," Sarover expressed.

In episode 8 of Love Is Blind: UK, Sarover introduced Kal to her sister and her mother, Bali.

Bali immediately questioned Kal about his intentions and whether he was certain about marrying Sarover.

The male contestant assured her that he wanted a family with Sarover and was sure of his decision.

With that said, Sarover requested her mother to have faith in her and "trust the process."

Kal chimed in, saying they were not only compatible and but they also complemented each other.

When he mentioned that there was no science behind a successful marriage, Bali started to change her perspective.

"They seem very solid. Yeah, he's impressed me. I'm very surprised how well it's gone," she said in a Love Is Blind: UK confessional.

She eventually gave Kal her blessings and approved of his relationship with Sarover.

With the wedding day drawing near, Kal and Sarover continued building on their connection.

Viewers will now have to wait for the next episode to see if the two say "I do" at the altar.

Stay tuned for more updates.