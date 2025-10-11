Love Is Blind star Megan shares her concerns about stepping into a stepmom role

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

The ninth season of Love Is Blind continued with Episode 7, titled “Party’s Over.” The couples came back from their Baja trips to begin real life together in Denver.

Their time away had been romantic, but this episode showed how hard it was to keep that feeling once they returned home. Among the five engaged couples, Sparkle Megan and Jordan stood out.

They started meeting each other’s families and talking about money, parenting, and how to live together. Their story showed how love from the pods was tested when real life began.

Megan wanted to be part of Jordan’s life with his son, Luca. She said she hoped to “be the mom that stepped up” but did not want to “step on any toes.” Jordan said that he wanted his son to be “spoiled rich in quality time and shared experiences.”

Their words showed how they cared about family and time together. As they got ready for married life, both of them had to see if their love could work outside the pods and fit into the real world.

Meeting families and discovering differences in Love Is Blind

In Episode 7, Megan and Jordan met each other’s families for the first time. Jordan met Megan’s mother and sister. They were curious about his life and the fast engagement.

The meeting was calm but emotional. Megan’s sister said she had a dream where their late father told her,

“His son is like me. That’s the only way I could get her to know,” talking about Jordan’s son, Luca, who had type 1 diabetes.

The dream made Megan feel that the two families were somehow connected.

Megan talked about becoming a stepmom to Jordan’s son, Luca. She said she already loved him but felt nervous about “so many unknowns” and wanted to make Luca’s mom feel comfortable, too.

Megan told her family,

“I’ve realized Jordan can’t always read my mind when I need support.”

She wanted to show that they were still learning to talk and understand each other. Jordan listened and agreed that he needed to do better. Her family accepted him and said they were happy for her.

They said Megan’s parents had also fallen in love very fast. The meeting ended with support and hope that the couple could keep working on their bond.

Money, responsibility, and the real world

Later, Megan and Jordan talked about money and where they might live.

Megan looked at houses that cost around $2 million and said, “We could go in on a loan for $500,000.”

Jordan looked worried.

He worked a blue-collar job and did not want her to pay for most things. He said that he did not want to “feel like a freeloader or that she’s compromising on the life she wants.”

The talk showed that money could cause stress between them.

Megan told him that she did not care about who earned more and just wanted to build a life together. Jordan said he found it hard to balance his pride with what made sense for them as a couple. He promised to think about it more.

By the end of Episode 7, Megan and Jordan were still together. Their story showed how the experiment tested not only feelings but also how two people handled the real parts of life.

