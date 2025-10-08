Love Is Blind star Ali becomes hesitant after learning about Anton's shocking lifestyle and habits

Ali from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Season 9 of Netflix’s popular reality show, Love Is Blind, returned with a new set of episodes (7-9) on October 8, 2025. The segment featured couples returning to everyday life and meeting each other’s family and friends after a romantic retreat in Mexico.

In this new phase of the experiment, they faced newer challenges, as more details about their lives before joining the experiment came to light.

In episode 8, titled Stripping the Veil, Ali discovered some old habits of Anton that put her in a difficult situation. It made her rethink whether she should continue her relationship with Anton.

It was during a meeting with Anton’s friends Joe and Melissa that Ali learned Anton was a party-type person and someone who was not interested in settling down.



“Anton likes strip clubs, and he goes with Joseph (Joe). And I don’t like that,” Melissa told Ali.



The disclosure took the Love Is Blind star by surprise, as she clarified that it was not something she wanted in her partner.

Melissa added that Anton liked to party, but clarified that he had stopped since he got into a relationship.

However, it made little difference to Ali because Anton was living that lifestyle just a few months ago.

Love Is Blind star Ali questions Anton’s intentions about their relationship







In one segment of episode 8, Anton introduced Ali to his friend, Joe, and his partner, Melissa. After the initial greetings, Anton told them that, like him, Ali’s first job was at McDonald’s.

Upon hearing that, Joe got excited and told Ali that:



“We [he and Anton] used to shut down the whole McDonald’s for four hours, be outside drinking, doing our thing.”



When Anton prompted Joe, he apologized for disclosing those stories, but Ali was already surprised, as she mentioned that Anton had never shared those parts of his past with her.

Melissa then asked the Love Is Blind star if she liked living in Denver. Ali confessed that she did not and was considering moving to Florida.

She added that she did not want to be in the middle of “this party scene” in Denver because it was not what she was looking for in her life at the moment.

Shortly after, Melissa and Ali left to go to the bathroom. Meanwhile, Joe spoke with Anton, asking him if he loved her.

The Love Is Blind star answered in the affirmative, calling Ali an “amazing person.” He added that if Ali said yes at the altar, he would be the “happiest man on earth.”

Elsewhere, in the bathroom, Melissa told Ali that she could not believe Anton was getting married.

When Ali asked if Anton was not the “marriage type,” Melissa said, “To be honest, no.”

In the meantime, Joe expressed a similar sentiment, telling Anton that he was certain the experiment would not work out.



“I was like, ‘I give him two weeks.’ I give you two weeks… And he’s gonna be flying back, and you know, say, ‘Ah, it didn’t work,’” he said.



However, he was happy that it all worked out in the end.

In the bathroom, Melissa asked Ali if they were going to a strip club for their bachelor’s party. While Ali was unsure, Melissa stated that Anton liked visiting those clubs with Joe.

What upset Ali more was when she found out that he was a “big party guy” like his friend.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind cameras, Ali expressed her concerns, saying:



“The way that Anton was sharing things with me was very much like, ‘Joe’s the party guy. Joe’s the one that wants to be out all the time. He’s the one that’s wild.’ But from what Melissa shared with me, it was very much like they were in that life together.”



That said, she confessed that she was “really hesitant” to believe that Anton was ready to settle down like he had previously claimed.

Stay tuned for more updates.