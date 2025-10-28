Love Is Blind season 9: Inside Kalybriah and Edmond's current relationship status

Kalybriah and Edmond from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Kalybriah and Edmond from Love Is Blind Season 9's connection began strongly in the pods, built on shared experiences and open communication. Throughout the season, both faced several conflicts concerning emotional boundaries, comparisons to other couples, and differing expectations after engagement.

According to Tudum by Netflix, Kalybriah and Edmond are no longer together. Despite mutual affection and moments of reconciliation, their relationship encountered consistent tension as they transitioned from the pods to real life.

The couple reached the altar and exchanged vows, but Kalybriah ultimately decided not to move forward with marriage, explaining that she was not completely certain about the commitment.

Kalybriah and Edmond’s journey and where their relationship stands after Love Is Blind Season 9

Kalybriah and Edmond’s connection in the pods

From their first meeting in the pods, Edmond expressed excitement about Kalybriah’s drive and vision for a shared partnership.

When Kalybriah revealed that she worked as a social worker, Edmond shared that he grew up in the foster care system. Kalybriah comforted him as he became emotional discussing his experiences.

In turn, she spoke about her difficulties forgiving her father for not being present in her life.

Their openness created trust, and the two said “I love you” before agreeing to an engagement. They entered the next phase of the experiment with optimism about continuing their connection outside the pods.

Conflicts during the Cabo and Denver phases

During their trip to Cabo, Kalybriah noticed Edmond frequently compared their relationship to others in the experiment.

When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Edmond found out that they were the only couple who hadn't made love, he got upset. He was worried about their situation and even referred to her previous relationships.

He made up his mind the next day to apologize for his outburst, and Kalybriah expressed her gratitude to him for being in line with her personal space and for his willingness to talk.

Their romance got into trouble again after they came back from Denver and had a party with other people from the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌show.

At the event, Edmond commented on another couple’s dynamic, which led Kalybriah to feel that comparisons were reemerging.

The following day, Kalybriah explained that before the party, she had been occupied with errands and preparing for the event, asking Edmond to pick up themed items for them.

She said Edmond did not help, which made her feel unsupported. When he later remarked in front of others that she was not being kind to him, she said she felt embarrassed and hurt.

Despite this, she stayed because she saw “potential” in their relationship. Edmond stated he would hold himself more accountable, while Kalybriah apologized for raising her voice.

Later, during a snowmobiling date, Kalybriah told Edmond she felt he acted differently off camera, describing him as dismissive at times. Edmond later apologized with flowers, which she acknowledged as an effort to reconcile.

The wedding and final outcome

On their wedding day, Edmond’s mother could not attend, but Kalybriah’s mother offered support. Edmond’s fifth-grade teacher, whom he described as a guardian figure, walked him down the aisle, while Kalybriah’s mother escorted her.

At the altar, Edmond told Kalybriah he was ready for their future together. In response, she expressed happiness that it was him she had fallen in love with, saying he had helped her grow and referring to him as an "amazing man."

However, Kalybriah ultimately said no, explaining:

“You deserve someone that is 100% at the altar, and I am not 100% right now. My no doesn’t mean that I don’t love you. It doesn’t mean that I don’t accept you.”

Following the ceremony, Kalybriah and Edmond did not continue their relationship, remaining separated after Love Is Blind Season 9 concluded.

