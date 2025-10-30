Love Is Blind’s Kalybriah accuses Edmond of using his tears as a form of emotional manipulation at the reunion

Edmond from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 returned for its last time with its reunion special on October 29, 2025. The segment saw the cast reunite to look back on their experiences and share current life updates.

Among those present was former couple Kalybriah and Edmond, who went their separate ways during the season finale.

While reflecting on her journey overall and the time she spent with Edmond, Kalybriah had many things to say.

However, what she drew everyone’s attention to was Edmond’s tendency to have emotional breakdowns and dismiss her feelings. According to Kalybriah, it was emotional manipulation, as Edmond chose unusual moments to break down in tears.



“I’m upset with you, angry because you’ve done something, and instead of being accountable, you cry, you drop to your knees and say, ‘I just love you so much. I just need you. You’re the one for me.’ That’s when I started thinking, ‘Okay, this is manipulation,’” Kalybriah explained.



What confirmed the Love Is Blind star’s concern was when Edmond declared he was “done crying” after returning to Denver from the pods.

However, the moment he stopped crying, Kalybriah opined that he became “kind of like a b*tthole,” which made her want his old version back, and that was why she felt it was manipulation.

Love Is Blind star Kalybriah criticizes Edmond for dismissing her feelings







As the segment continued, Kalybriah mentioned that Edmond disregarded her and dismissed her feelings, which added more tension in their relationship.

She stated that she came to him with her concerns off-camera more than she did on camera, adding that she showed her “super vulnerable” side to him when the cameras were not rolling.

Kalybriah recalled an incident where she came to Edmond crying, hoping to seek comfort, but received a different reaction altogether.

She revealed that he “just got up and dismissed” her since he could not “really understand” what she was upset about.



“Waved his hand and walked off, and I’m literally boo-boo crying at our little kitchen table,” she said.



When host Nick Lachey asked Edmond to share his thoughts on the accusations, he defended himself, saying Kalybriah misunderstood his honest conversations as manipulation.

He clarified that manipulating another person had never been his intention.

The Love Is Blind star took accountability for his mistakes, saying he never repeated them after learning their consequences.

However, Kalybriah disagreed, pointing out that “the crying” happened daily during the first ten days of them leaving the pods.

She then explained how Edmond would dismiss her moments before coming on camera and trigger her emotions, making her look like “this angry Black woman.”



“And I even came to you off camera again and said, ‘Hey, please stop making me look this way. That is a stereotype.’ I would like to talk about things before it even comes on camera or whatever the case may be, so that way I don’t have to look so angry,” she said.



When she accused Edmond of being selfish and only prioritizing his feelings, he countered by mentioning that he loved and respected Kalybriah even when she was “PMSing.”

According to Edmond, he would try to speak to her, but “she would just need her space,” and he had to respect that.

The two of them eventually got into a disagreement when Edmond refused to accept that he went down on his knees to say that he loved her.

Ultimately, Edmond told Kalybriah that it was hurtful only to be remembered for the bad things while not being acknowledged for the good ones.

After some back and forth, the twosome ended things on good terms.

Stay tuned for more updates.