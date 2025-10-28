"It’s challenging, emotional, and necessary" – Love Is Blind’s Edmond Harvey reflects on growth after autism rumors

Edmond from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 9 cast member Edmond Harvey has responded to ongoing speculation about his behavior on the show.

In addressing online discussions about whether he may be on the autism spectrum, Edmond shared that the experience has been both reflective and transformative.

“Watching it all back reminded me that growth doesn’t always look graceful — sometimes it’s challenging, emotional, and necessary,” he wrote on Instagram.

Harvey said that while public attention and criticism have been difficult, he views the process as part of his personal growth.

Edmond addresses online speculation

During an appearance on the Jumpstreet podcast, Edmond Harvey directly responded to online claims and viral videos suggesting he might have autism. He said he had seen numerous TikToks discussing why people believe he is “on the spectrum” and diagnosing him with autism.

He criticized those making assumptions about him without professional or personal knowledge, explaining that he found it concerning that some individuals online were claiming medical authority.

“Doctors or who are called doctors or therapists are saying I’m diagnosed with things, that’s a little crazy,” he said.

Harvey also discussed how he perceives the ongoing discussions about his maturity and readiness for marriage. During Love Is Blind, he formed a connection with Kalybriah “KB” Bynum and reached the altar, but she ultimately decided not to marry him.

Following that moment, some social media users described his emotional reaction as evidence of immaturity. Edmond addressed these comments on the podcast, explaining that he was aware of the judgments being made about him and that he chose to let it help him “grow in a whole different way.”

Learning from criticism and public judgment

Edmond spoke about how he manages criticism and public perception following the show. He described that while such scrutiny can be difficult, he focuses on self-awareness and measured responses.

He mentioned that being “judged” is something he has experienced before and explained that he chooses to "embrace it" rather than react negatively. He added that the experience has emphasized the importance of emotional control.

“The main thing I’ve learned is that everything comes back onto you, like if I was to get angry about their comments… I’m not an angry person at all, either,” he said.

Harvey further explained that maintaining calm and compassion is important when faced with negativity. He shared that the experience taught him how individual reactions are the most “predominant” factor and emphasized the need to respond with love, gentleness, care, and sincerity.

He also mentioned that he remains aware of negative comments and online discussions.

Reflection and growth after Love Is Blind

After the show concluded, Edmond posted a message on Instagram on October 24 reflecting on his journey. He said the experience changed him in ways he "never expected," explaining that watching everything unfold reminded him that growth does not always look graceful.

He also acknowledged his personal lessons, saying:

“I showed up with an open heart, I made mistakes, and I learned a lot about the kind of man I want to be. Grateful for everyone who’s been on this journey with me.”

The Love Is Blind star emphasized learning from experience and maintaining composure amid public speculation.

He indicated that while he acknowledges the conversations surrounding him, he remains focused on self-improvement and moving forward after the show.

