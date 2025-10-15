Love Is Blind’s Ali voices concern over Anton’s drinking in episode 10 of Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind Season 9 continues to explore how couples handle the reality of life together after getting engaged without seeing each other first.

Episode 10 which aired on October 15, 2025, focused on Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh as they adjusted to living together in Denver before their wedding.

The episode featured an open and emotional conversation about Anton’s drinking habits.

During the discussion, Ali, 29, shared her concern about how often Anton, also 29, drinks during the week. Anton explained his routine, saying,

“A normal week for me is maybe having one to two nights [where] I’ll turn on a movie and have a drink or two.” Ali questioned this pattern, replying, “What part of that isn’t a concern?”

The moment became one of the key discussions in the episode, showing how small daily habits can lead to larger conversations about compatibility and lifestyle.

A conversation about drinking and trust in Love Is Blind

One of the central moments of the episode was Ali’s conversation with Anton about his drinking. Ali explained that she noticed a pattern that worried her, while Anton said he felt his habits were normal and under control.

“If you think it’s a problem, I have no issue at all showing you it’s not a problem,” Anton said.

He added that he could stop drinking for a week or two if it helped ease her concern.

Ali said her worry came from wanting open communication and honesty.

“You’re just being defensive instead of being honest with me,” she told him. “Like, if it’s an issue, it’s an issue.”

The exchange grew tense as Anton responded, “I’m not giving you s*** for anything,” emphasizing that he didn’t feel he was doing anything wrong.

When Anton asked what he should do about it, Ali refused to give instructions. She said it wasn’t her place to decide how he managed his choices, only that she wanted to understand them. The conversation ended with both feeling misunderstood.

Anton maintained that there was no ongoing issue, while Ali said she wanted reassurance and consistency.

This scene showed how different perceptions about habits can create tension even when both people mean well. Neither raised their voices nor walked away, but the unease remained unresolved.

Their talk also reflected a wider theme in Love Is Blind: how couples handle deeper questions about trust, behavior and compromise once the excitement of the engagement begins to fade.

Balancing work, routines, and daily life in Love Is Blind

The episode also showed how Ali’s work as a nurse affected her energy and ability to manage daily chores.

During one exchange, Anton commented that she sometimes leaves cleaning and laundry unfinished during her workweek. Ali agreed and explained that she works long night shifts, which leaves her exhausted.

“When you are working nights, you are exhausted,” she said in a later online video. “Night shifts are not natural [and] should, honestly, be illegal for humans to do long-term.”

Ali shared that she often works three consecutive 12-hour shifts, which makes it hard to focus on household tasks. She said,

“During my workweek, I’m not going to be worried about cleaning up. I’m going to be prioritizing my rest, surviving essentially.”

In the same conversation, she mentioned that she indeed cleans before and after her shifts, but during her scheduled workdays, she tries to rest in order to regain her energy.

The conversation emphasized the impact of different lifestyles on the way couples divide the duties.

Anton agreed with her point, saying that he understood. Nevertheless, it was obvious that they both had to figure out a way that fit their relationship.

On the whole, Ali and Anton were both ready to address their issues and even express their feelings when they were in an awkward position.

Stay tuned for more updates.