Love Is Blind: France: Where Kim and Thomas stand after the reunion

The debut season of Love Is Blind: France released its long-awaited reunion episode on October 5, 2025.

All six couples who got engaged during the series reunited to update the hosts and viewers about their current relationship status.

Among the participants were Kim and Thomas, who did not get married at the end of the experiment, as Kim said that she and Thomas were too different from each other.

At the reunion, the pair revealed that they were good friends and not romantic partners.

Both Kim and Thomas expressed that they shared a healthier dynamic as friends, as they supported each other and stayed in contact with each other’s families.

Kim added that their differences were too significant for a marriage. As for Thomas, he enjoyed being her friend as he could make lighthearted jokes about her lifestyle and preferences, without running the risk of offending her.

Love Is Blind: France stars Kim and Thomas reveal they are still single







Throughout the series, Kim clashed with Thomas due to the differences in their lifestyles. While Kim was “sophisticated,” Thomas was more “casual.”

It was her attitude and behavior that drew criticism from viewers of the show.

When asked about the comments on social media, Kim said:



“Thomas and I were criticized. More me than Thomas. I’m snooty, so of course, people have to throw a few punchlines back. But I ignore it, really. It makes me stronger…”



Thomas defended Kim, clarifying that she was neither “arrogant” nor “snooty” because he had seen her in moments that were not captured by cameras.

The hosts were surprised that their relationship couldn't work out, given how in sync they seemed with each other at the reunion.

Kim explained that they came from “two opposite worlds,” had contrasting mentalities, and were too different for a successful marriage.

Although they wanted their journey to end in marriage, Thomas stated it was better this way.



“But what’s great is that we can make fun of each other now. We couldn’t when we were together. And today, since we don’t have romantic feelings but maybe different feelings, it’s easy,” the Love Is Blind: France star noted.



Kim added that they were good friends who messaged each other and asked about each other’s families.

The male Love Is Blind: France contestant echoed the statement, saying it was easier to share the dynamic they currently had.

He further disclosed that Kim had been by his side after the show, especially when he lost his mother and needed support. Consequently, he saw her as an important part of his life.

When asked if they were seeing other people, both answered in the negative, confirming that they were still single.

Kim, on the other hand, revealed that she went on a date with her other pod connection, Clément, but soon realized that they were not meant to be together.

According to her, Clément was not prepared to “build something with someone.”

Clément, who was present in the audience, expressed a similar sentiment, noting that he was unable to experience the “intensity” he felt in the pods while speaking with Kim.

Regardless, he was grateful for the experiment because it flooded his DMs with messages.

Although not together romantically, Kim and Thomas shared a cordial relationship. However, the same could not be said about some of the other Love Is Blind: France pairs.

Charles and Julie, for instance, ended their marriage on a bitter note and shared a hostile dynamic with each other.

