Love Is Blind: France star Sarah draws boundaries with Charles, says intimacy talk is off-limits

Love Is Blind: France season 1 premiered on Netflix on September 10, 2025, with the first four episodes of the season. Episode 1 brought in a new group of singles who began their journeys inside the pods.

The show’s format is simple: people go on dates and build connections without seeing each other, hoping to form strong relationships based only on talking.

One of the main moments in the first episode was between Sarah, 33, and Charles, 37. Their date began in a fun and playful way, but things changed when Charles asked why they had not spoken about more personal topics, like s*x.

Sarah, who comes from a large Algerian Muslim family, drew a clear boundary and said she would not discuss intimacy in front of cameras. In her private confessional, Sarah expanded on this, saying,

“I’m 100 percent Algerian. We’re a very big family, and we’re very prim and proper. Obviously, there are subjects we don’t talk about because they’re very intimate, and I will not talk about that on camera. Just saying there are subjects I won’t talk about here is already very awkward for me.”

Sarah sets boundaries in her first pod date with Charles in Love Is Blind: France

In Episode 1 of Love Is Blind: France, Sarah and Charles met during one of their blind dates. Their early conversation was playful, with Charles joking about her looks. When he asked if she tried to look pretty every day, Sarah replied,

“I don’t look pretty, I look hot.”

Charles teased that it was unfair since the format prevented him from seeing her, adding he would “file a complaint and organize a protest.” Despite the humor, the tone changed when Charles said,

“Well, we haven’t talked about s*x.”* Sarah immediately declined, telling him not to go there. She explained,

“I’m Muslim, I have a family, parents, brothers, we do not talk about that.”

Later in her confessional, Sarah shared that avoiding such topics was not only about family values but also a way to see whether a person is respectful. She reflected,

“At the same time, this is also a great way to evaluate the person. Is he respectful and understanding, or is he pushy?”

The exchange highlighted the balance between humor, cultural values, and personal comfort in the pod setting.

Charles reacts to Sarah’s approach after their conversation in Love Is Blind: France

After their date in Love Is Blind: France, Charles shared his perspective in his private confessional. He admitted Sarah was one of his early “crushes,” describing her as magnetic and confident.

He said he appreciated that she was not afraid to express what she wanted.

During their talk, Sarah shifted the conversation to other topics, such as loyalty and faithfulness.

She asked Charles whether he was faithful, to which he replied that he was and that he despised infidelity. Sarah then added,

“I should better be your number one.”

Charles responded that it would apply both ways. Their exchange ended on a lighter note, showing that despite the brief tension, both found common ground.

For Sarah, setting boundaries was essential to maintain respect, while Charles admired her confidence and clarity.

His remarks afterward showed that he valued her directness, noting that she knew exactly what she wanted, and that was something he respected.

This date became one of the early highlights of Episode 1, illustrating how Love Is Blind: France brings together personal backgrounds, cultural perspectives, and the challenges of forming connections in the pods.



