Love Is Blind: France season 1 premiere recap - Singles take a leap toward love

Love Is Blind: France aired on Netflix on September 10, 2025, with the first four episodes of the series. The French version is similar to the global series around the world, with singles attempting to find love through not having a direct meeting.

Everything takes place through the pods, where the singles will make each other aware of their family, careers, and past relationships. The experiment aims to determine if real love can grow from conversations alone.

The show is hosted by Olympic champion Teddy Riner and his wife Luthna Plocus. They welcomed the singles and explained the rules of the experiment. The singles have varied backgrounds across many kinds of industry, such as business, creative work, and other professions.

The first episodes show introductions, the start of connections, and some emotional talks. Contestants open up about what they want for the future and the struggles they have faced in love before. By the end of the premiere, one couple’s story stands out when a strong bond leads to a proposal.

Chloe and Alexander’s connection in Love Is Blind: France

The first episode of Love Is Blind: France showed Chloe, a 32-year-old physical therapist, opening up about her past struggles. In a confessional, she shared, “I haven’t been very lucky in love,” and revealed a betrayal in a former relationship. Despite her pain, she added,

“I wanna believe in love.”

Alexander, an IT manager, was one of the men she spoke to in the pods. When they discovered they shared ties to Guadeloupe, their bond deepened. He told her she had “awesome” energy, while she appreciated his ability to understand her perspective.

In his own confessional, Alexander said he was looking for someone to join him on adventures and traveling.

As their conversations continued, they exchanged personal stories.

Chloe shared that she was in a relationship where only the first year felt real, and the rest was full of betrayal. Alexander said that his childhood sweetheart had cheated on him after nine years together, and he still felt some guilt about how it ended.

Even with their past pain, both told each other to stay hopeful and open to love again.

Later in Love Is Blind: France, Chloe sang a song for Alexander. He said it was “beautiful” and called her his “ray of sunshine.” She then admitted that she had a crush on him.

Their bond culminated when Alexander read heartfelt words in the pod:

"You’re the first person who touches all the different elements of my being. I want to build a future with you, a family with you.”

He then proposed. Chloe, moved to tears, said yes.

A love triangle in Love Is Blind: France

Another storyline in Love Is Blind: France focused on Tatiana, a 39-year-old businesswoman and single mother. She runs salons and also leads a charity, saying in a confessional,

"We fight against period poverty among young girls in Africa.”

Some men pulled back when they found out Tatiana’s age and that she had a son. But Thomas, 37, reacted differently. He said he also had an eight-year-old daughter, and they bonded over both being parents and coming from Lyon.

Tatiana admitted she was afraid of being rejected because she was a mother. Thomas comforted her by talking openly, though he also built a connection with Kim, a lawyer in real estate.

Tatiana and Kim later discussed Thomas, with Kim noting in a confessional,

“Let’s not kid ourselves, Thomas has a very good profile.”

The developing dynamic suggested a possible love triangle in Love Is Blind: France. While Tatiana found hope in Thomas’s understanding, he continued to build a connection with Kim as well. By the end of the fourth episode, the situation between the three contestants hinted at tensions to come.

