Love Is Blind: France season 1 - Meet the hosts

The first season of Love Is Blind: France brings the format of the global dating experiment to French audiences. The show follows singles as they interact in the pods, forming connections without seeing each other. Couples who become engaged move to a resort to live together and continue developing their relationships.

The climax of the season is the weddings, when contestants choose to marry or not the person they met in the pods. This concept is also present in other versions of the show worldwide such as the UK, Germany, and Sweden. French judo champion Teddy Riner and his wife Luthna Plocus are the hosts of the show, who assist the participants during the process.

Introducing the hosts of Love Is Blind: France season 1

Teddy Riner's background and judo achievements

According to Teddy Riner's official website, he was born on April 7, 1989, in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, and holds French nationality. He has trained in judo since the age of five and holds a black belt 5th dan.

Riner is a +100kg judo competitor and has been at Paris Judo, Levallois, Pôle Espoirs de Rouen as well as the French national team at INSEP. He was accompanied by coaches such as Alain Perriot, Dominique Paolozzi, Benoît Campargue, and Serge Dyot.

Riner has been awarded multiple times at the Olympic Games. He took the gold at the London Games in 2012, Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, and Paris Games in 2024, as well as a bronze medal at both Beijing in 2008 and Tokyo in 2021 in the +100kg category.

His achievements also include triumphs at the World Judo Championships, from where he has been world champion on 11 occasions in the +100kg category, European champion titles, as well as Grand Slam and Grand Prix tournaments like Paris, Antalya, Dushanbe, Marrakech, Madrid, and Brasilia.

Riner has also participated in the team events where he has been successful and has won the first prize at the 2011 Champions League in Antalya and the 2024 Champions League in Montpellier. Riner's streak of winning individual competitions back-to-back consecutively without any defeat dates from September 14, 2010.

Luthna Plocus's career and personal background

Luthna Plocus is a French artist and model. As per her Gala bio, she holds a BTS in business unit management and has participated in fashion shows for Mara Fereol, Carl Zeiss, and Printemps de la Mode. Plocus joined the Image 7 Agency in 2011 and became involved in Sudden Théâtre in 2013. She has also appeared in music videos.

Plocus met Teddy Riner while working in the communications department at Lagardère Unlimited in the sports division. The couple has two children: Eden, born April 1, 2014, and Isis, born in 2018. Plocus has been publicly identified primarily through her relationship with Riner, attending sports events and supporting his career while also managing family responsibilities.

Overview of Love Is Blind: France

Love Is Blind: France premiered its first four episodes on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The season follows the standard structure of the franchise, beginning with the pod dates and progressing to engagements.

After the pods, engaged couples relocate to a shared luxury resort. They live in shared apartments and navigate daily life while exploring the strength of their relationships. The season ends with a wedding ceremony where couples confirm their commitment to each other.

The dates for the broadcast of episodes 5 to 7 are set for Wednesday, September 17. On Wednesday, September 24, we will have episodes 8 and 9. Finally, the reunion episode, which is the season finale, will be broadcast on Wednesday, October 1.

The show's design and airing timetable align with earlier versions of the European program, dealing with the development from the pods to everyday life and then the final choice at the altar.

