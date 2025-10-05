Kristi Noem ties Bad Bunny Super Bowl announcement to stark ICE warning

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 17: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gestures as she speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress on February 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. During her remarks, Noem spoke on a range of topics including her views on the workforce in the United States, the impact of Covid -19 on the labor market and her experience as governor in South Dakota during the height of the pandemic. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has confirmed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2026.

In an October 3, 2025, interview with Benny Johnson of The Benny Show, Noem stated that because the Department of Homeland Security is responsible for keeping the Super Bowl safe, ICE agents will attend the event.

She added that her department was responsible for ensuring that attendees of the Super Bowl enjoyed the show and left safely:

"So I have the responsibility for making sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave, and that’s what America is about,"

Noem warned that only law-abiding Americans who loved their country should attend the Super Bowl:

“We are going to enforce the law. So I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

“We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility": Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski

Corey Lewandowski, a top adviser of Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaigns, appeared on The Benny Show on October 1, 2025, and promised that ICE will arrest and detain any illegal immigrant found at the halftime show in 2026.

Benny Johnson asked Lewandowski if “ICE will have enforcement at the Super Bowl for the Bad Bunny halftime show,” and the latter replied that there was no safe haven for illegal immigrants in America:

“Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you,” Lewandowski continued. “So know that is a very real situation under this administration, contrary to how it used to be.”

Bad Bunny had previously excluded the US from his touring schedule because of the country’s policies about foreigners.

In an interview with I-D magazine in September 2025, the Monaco hitmaker opened up about his decision not to tour the United States in recent times:

"There were many reasons I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times. All of the shows have been successful. All of them have been magnificent."

He added:

"But there was the issue of — like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert],” he told i-D. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

