"Kind of shattered": Robert Whittaker on Team Australia's tough disadvantage ahead of Physical: Asia Death Match

Team Australia captain Robert Whittaker (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia returned with episodes 7-9 on November 11, 2025, featuring six teams competing for the winner’s title.

In episode 9, titled Inescapable Hell, Team Australia faced a major disadvantage when some of the stronger players from their team were barred from competing in the Death Match, which could potentially send them home.



“I’m kind of shattered,” Robert Whittaker, Team Australia’s captain, said.



It all happened because of a game-changing rule that was announced at the start of Death Match.

In Quest 4, Teams Australia, Mongolia, and Korea lost and, as a result, entered the Death Match.

Only three players from each team were allowed to play in the elimination challenge, and the other three athletes who had competed in the first round of Quest 4 were barred from competing.

The Death Match game required strength and power as it involved moving a 1,200kg pillar for 100 laps.

At first, Team Australia felt confident with Eddie on their side since he was an expert in this area.

However, the rule changed everything, as Eddie, along with Robert and Eloni, could not participate since they had already played in the first round.

Consequently, Australia’s parkour specialist Dom, fitness coach Alexandra, and Hyrox athlete Katelin had to represent their country in the round.

Physical: Asia episode 9: Team Korea’s strategy pays off as Team Australia feels vulnerable







Episode 9 opened with the four remaining teams – Australia, Japan, Korea, and Mongolia – walking into Quest 4.

Teams Philippines and Turkey were already eliminated from the contest in the previous episode.

In the first round of Quest 4, three players from each time participated in a battle rope replay contest.

Team Australia sent their strongest options – Eddie, Eloni, and Robert – knowing that a victory in this round would secure their spots in Quest 5.

On the contrary, Team Korea decided to reserve at least some players for the next game. So, they sent Yun Sung-bin, Choi Seung-yeon, and Jang Eun-sil.

Korea was the only team to send two female athletes for the challenge.

As the game progressed, it was Team Japan that emerged victorious. Consequently, they advanced straight to Quest 5.

That said, Australia, Mongolia, and Korea now had to compete in Death Match for survival.

Before the Death Match began, the captains of the three losing teams received shackles in a box, which left them confused.

Shortly after, they were shown the setup of the Death Match, which Amotti described as a “scene straight from hell.”

While explaining the rules of the game, the Master said:



“The Death Match will determine the team that gets eliminated. The 1,200-kilogram Pillar Push. Your team must push the pillar for 100 laps.”



The announcement left the Physical: Asia cast members shocked, as they noted that the challenge would push them to their limits.

Team Mongolia’s captain, Orkhonbayar, admitted that “just thinking about it was intimidating,” as the challenge seemed “Herculean.”

Meanwhile, Team Australia seemed confident, as they banked on Strongman Eddie to help win the round.



“I got excited. Straightaway, I was like, ‘I’m meant for that,’” Eddie said.



The first two teams to make the 100 laps would advance to the fifth quest, whereas the one that finished last would be eliminated.

Team Australia’s confidence took a strong blow when Master announced that the players “involved in the battle rope relay may not participate.”

Team Korea became overjoyed as they knew their strategy in the previous game had paid off.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Eloni remarked, “Are you f**king serious?”, unable to process the shock. Dom was equally upset, calling the rule “bulls**t.”

While speaking to the Physical: Asia cameras, Eddie admitted that his heart sank, as he could not do what he was “made for.”

However, Katelin kept her morale high, confident she could push through it. Robert told the cameras that, regardless of the rule, he believed in his team and knew they could finish with a win.

From Team Korea came Kim Dong-hyun, Amotti, and Kim Min-jae. Team Mongolia sent Orkhonbayar, Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, and Khandsuren Gantogtokh.

Lastly, from Team Australia came Dom Tomato, Katelin van Zyl, and Alexandra Milne.



“Seeing Korea line up, by a long shot, they were gonna win. I guess the biggest heat for us was with Mongolia,” Robert admitted.



The episode ended on a cliffhanger as the three teams began pushing the pillar. Viewers will now have to wait until November 18 for the final episodes and to see if Team Australia survives the Death Match.

Stay tuned for more updates.