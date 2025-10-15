Kalybriah confronts Edmond about communication issues on Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind Season 9 Episode 11 was released on October 15, 2025.

The episode showed how the couples were handling life together after leaving the pods.

One of the main moments focused on Kalybriah and Edmond, who faced another argument while spending time in the snow.

The two went on a snowmobile trip and stopped at the top of a mountain to talk.

Their talk turned into an argument when Kalybriah said Edmond didn’t take responsibility for his actions and often interrupted her.

Edmond said he didn’t feel he had done anything wrong and didn’t want to apologize just to say sorry.

As they talked over each other, Kalybriah became upset and said:

“At this point, you know how to push me, and you just be doing this s*it. If you could get a degree in something, it would be cutting KB off.”

The moment showed how both were struggling to communicate calmly. Later in the episode, they met again and talked about how they could handle disagreements better.

Kalybriah and Edmond’s argument on the mountain in Love Is Blind

In this episode of Love Is Blind, Kalybriah and Edmond went on a trip to the snowy mountains.

While sitting at the top, they talked about how things had been between them. Kalybriah told Edmond that she felt he did not take responsibility when problems came up.

She also said he did not say sorry for his actions, which made her feel ignored.

Edmond replied that he didn’t think he had done anything wrong and didn’t want to say sorry just to make her happy. He said,

"I never want you to say sorry' cause I wanna hear it."

Kalybriah answered that the real problem was that he didn’t take ownership of his behavior.

The talk soon became heated when both started talking at the same time. Edmond tried to defend himself while Kalybriah tried to finish her point.

When he interrupted again, she got angry and said:

"Okay, stop f**king talking to me, b**tch, 'cause you're not letting me talk.

She told him that he knew how to make her upset and said, “That is so damn annoying.” Their talk showed how difficult it was for them to listen to each other and stay calm when emotions were high.

Resolution and reflection later in the episode of Love Is Blind

After the argument on the mountain, Kalybriah and Edmond took some time apart.

Later in the episode, Edmond decided to make peace. He brought Kalybriah flowers and told her he was sorry for how things went earlier.

Kalybriah took the bouquet and said that she was also sorry for losing her temper during their fight.

They talked about their fight and how they could handle it better in the future.

Kalybriah said that she was becoming more patient, and Edmond said that he needed to listen better when she was speaking. She told him again:

"I got mad at you for not taking ownership of that behavior. And that's the problem."

Edmond agreed that they both needed to improve communication.

The scene ended with them being in a quieter mood, and the two of them showing that they wanted to work things out.

Consequently, they seemed to understand each other more and tried to move forward without bringing up old arguments after their talk.

Fans can watch more of Kalybriah and Edmond’s story and see how their relationship continues in Love Is Blind Season 9, now streaming on Netflix.

