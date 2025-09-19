Julie shares struggles with trust while opening up to Charles in Love Is Blind: France

Julie from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France episode 2, released on September 10, 2025, continued with more blind dates. The singles kept talking to possible partners without meeting in person.

A key moment came from a talk between Julie, 34, an event manager, and Charles, 37, who works in IT. Julie opened up about her past and how it affected her view of relationships.

She shared that she has a “hard time trusting people” because of a past abusive relationship. After it ended, she moved abroad and promised herself that no one would hurt her again.

Charles listened and said he was touched by her honesty. Their conversation showed that both were willing to connect on a deeper level.

At the same time, Charles also said he was building another bond with Sarah, which made his journey more complicated.

Episode 2 showed how some of the early bonds were beginning to form and how personal stories shaped the direction of those relationships.

Julie opens up about past relationships and emotional barriers in Love Is Blind: France

During their blind date in Love Is Blind: France, Julie told Charles that she had been single for eight years. She explained,

“To be honest, I’ve been single for eight years. I had two long relationships, five years and two and a half years, and for the past eight years, I haven’t been emotionally available to start a new relationship.”

When Charles asked her why she struggled to be open again, Julie shared her story. She said,

“Well, what happened was my ex was… he was abusing me. And that’s why I have a hard time trusting people.”

Julie added that things improved when she decided to live abroad and focus on herself. She told him she made a promise to herself that “no man would ever lay a hand on me again.”

Her honesty set the tone for the conversation, and Charles admitted in his private confession that he was “really moved” by the way she opened up. He felt that her words brought them “a lot closer,” and he decided that he would also be transparent with her moving forward.

Charles reacts to Julie’s thoughts and shares his perspective in Love Is Blind: France

Charles responded to Julie’s openness with respect and surprise. He asked her if she had been able to distance herself from those painful experiences. Julie then reflected on her idea of love, saying,

“I believe that we all have three great loves in our lives. The first love is, well, the first love. The second love is the most challenging one. And the third love is supposed to be a healthy, mature relationship, the one that allows you to build an empire.”

Charles admitted that her words left him shaken, telling her,

“For real, it’s to feel so much, honestly. Like, how did you take the lead in the conversation? It’s crazy. You’re the one who has shaken me up the most here.”

The two even joked together, with Charles saying he wanted to “just go around and pop into her pod,” and Julie replying that she wished she could break down the wall to see him.

Later, Charles told the cameras that Julie’s openness made him want to stop holding back. However, he also revealed that he was keeping a second connection with Sarah, someone he felt was not yet showing her full self.

This created a contrast between the two conversations and showed Love Is Blind: France viewers the different directions his journey could take.

Stay tuned for more updates.