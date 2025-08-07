Who plays Grandmama on Wednesday Season 2? All about the actress behind the role

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Joanna Lumley attends the press night performance of "Pygmalion" at The Old Vic Theatre on September 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Netflix’s Wednesday season 2 brings even more eccentric family members into the gothic mix, and one of the standout newcomers is none other than Grandmama Addams, a.k.a. Hester Frump.The legendary Joanna Lumley’s portrayal of the character brings a new layer of complexity to the Addams family dynamic. Lumley, who is known for her biting wit and elegance, redefines the role in a way that only she can.

Let’s take a closer look at how Lumley’s Grandmama shakes up Wednesday season 2, and the fascinating career of the woman behind the role.

Grandmama Hester Frump: Elegance meets eccentricity

Grandmama savors the urn’s aroma like a sommelier. I prefer my spirits less… dry. pic.twitter.com/WT6YGfr0cL — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) July 9, 2025

In Wednesday season 2, Grandmama Hester Frump arrives with both mystery and grandeur. She’s not just any grandmother; she’s Morticia Addams’ powerful and calculating mother, running one of the most successful outcast-owned businesses in the country, Frump Mortuaries. Hester is fabulously wealthy, emotionally distant, and always immaculately dressed, wielding her razor-sharp tongue with precision.

Joanna Lumley’s portrayal is a refreshing take on the character. Unlike previous versions of Grandmama, who often leaned into witchy or chaotic archetypes, her portrayal of Hester is more refined, measured, and every bit the high-society mogul.

In true Tim Burton fashion, she exudes an eerie sophistication that makes her both intimidating and irresistible. More importantly, Hester adds a new dimension to Wednesday’s world. Co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have teased a “delicious family triangle” between Hester, Morticia, and Wednesday.

Surprisingly, Wednesday actually gets along with her Grandmama - a rarity in her strained family relationships. According to an interview with Netflix Tudum, Gough stated that:

“Other than Uncle Fester, her Grandmama is probably Wednesday’s favorite person and the one she feels the most kinship with.”

This alliance also gives Wednesday a new edge in her ongoing power struggle with her mother, Morticia. Having Hester closer, both emotionally and geographically, stirs up family dynamics in darkly humorous and deeply emotional ways.

Joanna Lumley’s biting sarcasm with brief flashes of genuine care shown in her portrayal of Hester Frump, has made her one of Wednesday season 2's most compelling additions.

Joanna Lumley’s career explored

The British actress Joanna Lumley has had a decorated career, spanning decades, as an author, television producer, and activist. Lumley is one of the UK’s most revered performers, who gained widespread recognition as Patsy Stone in the BBC’s cult hit Fabulous, a role that earned her two BAFTA TV Awards. She was also nominated for a Tony Award in 2011 for her performance in La Bête on Broadway.

Joanna Lumley has appeared in movies such as On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Trail of the Pink Panther, James and the Giant Peach, Corpse Bride, and The Wolf of Wall Street. She has also appeared in television series such as The New Avengers, Sapphire & Steel, Sensitive Skin, Finding Alice, Coronation Street, and Are You Being Served?, showcasing her range from drama to slapstick comedy.

Her work on-screen, as well as her work as an influential humanitarian and activist, earned her the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 2022, honoring her services to drama, entertainment, and charity.

In Wednesday season 2, the British actress Joanna Lumley brings a perfect fusion of menace, sophistication, and dark humor, showing audiences that even grandmamas can steal the show. Interested viewers can watch the show, available exclusively on Netflix, but will require an appropriate subscription to the streaming platform.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.