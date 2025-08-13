Jackie Chung teases “drama” in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ending

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: Jackie Chung attends "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season Three Launch Party on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Jackie Chung has made an impact on The Summer I Turned Pretty by laying a strong foundation as Belly's mom, Laurel. Her persona is sweet, yet strong, and she exhibited the latter this season when Belly expressed how she is going to marry Jeremiah. Laurel stood strong and clearly expressed that she is not going to attend their wedding because she is against it.

"Because you're still a child. You don't even know yourself yet. How could you possibly know who you want to be with forever?" she said.

However, Belly argued that she knows who she is and will not back down from her decision.

To this, Laurel replies on The Summer I Turned Pretty,

"Belly, I understand that if you decide to do this, I can't stop you. But you need to understand that I won't be a part of it and will not be at the wedding."

What has Jackie Chung revealed about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Finale?

Jackie Chung has been a staple on The Summer I Turned Pretty since it started, and now, she has some words to say about ehat the finale will look like, given that it is the very last season and the story of this love triangle between Jeremiah, Belly, and Conrad will end soon enough.

Jackie sat down with NBC New York to talk about what can be expected and said that the fans can expect "much more of the roller coaster" that fans have already gotten on. She teased that there would be even more ups and downs from this point on.

When asked if the end could be described in just one word, what would she say it is, Jackie replied with, "drama."

The actress completely agreed with how Laurel had reacted to Belly's wedding announcement because she, too, thinks that the lead is too young to make such a huge decision about her life and hasn't even finished college yet. Jackie says that Laurel has solidified her views as a parent herself, because she also wants her kids to go out in the world and figure out who they are and make choices for themselves, and in the meantime, support them as they make those. However, she puts pressure on the role of guidance that comes in a child's life.

End the note on a very sweet note. When asked what team she is on, Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, Jackie replies that she will always be Team Belly. Explaining her answer, she said that everyone always assumes that Laurel and Conrad have a pretty close bond, thus she would prefer him over the other brother, but for the mom, it is always about their kid and who will make them the happiest.

All the episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty can be streamed online via Amazon Prime Video, with new ones releasing weekly on Wednesdays, at 3 AM Eastern Time.