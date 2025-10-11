"It's very efficient": Love Is Blind star Jordan Keltner on drinking chicken-lemonade smoothie

Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9 fame Jordan Keltner has finally commented on his daily routine of consuming a smoothie made from baked chicken breast, lemonade Crystal Light, and water.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on October 10, 2025, Jordan was asked to explain why he chose to drink such an unconventional concoction every day, to which he replied:



“It’s a TikTok brain rot. I just saw it and I was like, ‘Wow, that seems really easy to do, and I’m just going to start doing it.’ It’s very efficient. I do it every day still.”



It was in episode 9 of the Netflix series that the Love Is Blind star demonstrated to his fiancée, Megan Walerius, how he made the smoothie.

Instead of adding the typical protein powder, he preferred using eight ounces of a baked chicken breast, which he put into a blender with water and a lemonade Crystal Light packet.

After it reached a thick consistency, he drank it, leaving his partner shocked.

He tried to make Megan join him as well, but she could not drink a single sip of the smoothie without gagging.

What was “efficient” to the male cast member made Megan say, ‘Eww.’

Love Is Blind season 9: Jordan says it took him time to make the chicken smoothie palatable







After detailing how efficient it was to gain “55 grams of protein” with minimum effort, he spoke about the concoction, explaining why he added lemonade to the chicken mix.

Jordan argued that the lemonade went well with the chicken, claiming it was more of a natural flavor combination.



“You got to think like, you got a zesty lemon chicken, that’s good. But you don’t put grape on chicken, right? So, doing like a grape flavor I don’t think would be good, or like a watermelon. You need something very acidic. So, I just do lemon, it works good for me, and that’s what I’m going to stick with,” he said.





The Love Is Blind star added, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”



When asked about the flavor of the smoothie, Jordan laughed, admitting that it took him “some trial and error” to get it to a palatable stage.

He recalled the first time he made it, it came out “like a peanut butter consistency.” But even then, he “just slammed it.”

Over time, he developed his taste, and now that he was accustomed to it, Jordan said he could “chug it in like 45 seconds.”

To him, a typical smoothie with a vanilla or chocolate flavoring was not “nearly as wholesome.”



“It just doesn’t feel right,” he mentioned.



However, he admitted he had no “good excuse” to defend his choices.

Where do Megan and Jordan stand in their relationship?

In episode 9 of the series, Megan and Jordan went house hunting, with a budget of $1.5 million to $2 million.

While Megan was determined to find a new home to start a life with Jordan and his son, Luca, the male cast member, felt a little hesitant about the process, worried he was not contributing enough financially.

In one confessional, he said:



“I don’t think she’ll ever feel like I’m mooching, but I feel like a mooch, you know? The fact that she’s just talking about buying a house for us, and she’s like, ‘I’ll take care of it. Don’t worry about it,’ I think that’d be hard for any blue-collar guy to absorb.”



Later in the episode, at the pod squad reunion party, Megan met with her former flame, Mike, from the pods.

Although she had a private conversation in which she admitted that they would have made a good pair, Megan did not regret choosing Jordan.

She believed she made the right choice in envisioning a future with Jordan. Viewers will have to tune in next week to see if her relationship with Jordan lasts.

Stay tuned for more updates.