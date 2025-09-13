"It was magical" - Love Is Blind: France star Van-My reacts to his engagement with Sabrina

Van-My from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France debuted with its first four episodes on September 10, 2025.

The segment documented the singles’ journeys in the pods, where some found love, while others faced rejection.

Among the male participants was 33-year-old osteopath, Van-My, who came to the experiment to find his perfect match.

While speaking to the cameras about himself, he shared that he was a reserved person who took time to open up and bond with others.

So, he was nervous about entering the pods. But even then, after speaking with multiple women, he found his match in Sabrina.

In episode 3, titled Betrayals, he went down on one knee and popped the big question. Sabrina accepted his proposal, making Van-My happy.

After they were engaged, Van-My expressed his emotions, saying:

“It was magical. Ever since the beginning, we’ve always been compassionate and respectful. We’ll do everything to get our lives as young fiancés started.”

Sabrina, 34, was equally pleased with their engagement, as she told the cameras, that she could not express how happy she was with Van-My.

Love Is Blind: France: Van-My decides to get out of his comfort zone to find his life partner

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: France cameras, Van-My shared that it was difficult for him to open up to people quickly.

Additionally, it was part of his culture to be discreet and quite reserved. So, it was a “real challenge” for him to come to the experiment.

But even then, he wanted to give the experience a fair try and push himself to get out of his comfort zone because he wanted to get married.

Before he came on the show, Van-My was in a relationship that lasted eight years. It ended after his partner cheated on him.

“Fidelity is something really important to me. I’m a very faithful and loyal person,” he added.

After speaking with some women, he finally connected with Sabrina.

Sabrina had also been cheated on in her past relationship, so she struggled to trust people.

When she brought the subject up to Van-My, he assured her that he would never cheat because he had values ingrained in him.

Thus, fidelity became one of the many subjects Sabrina and Van-My connected on.

But Sabrina had another connection in the pods, which was Julien. The two of them also developed a strong connection during their chats.

However, everything changed after Julien told Sabrina that he found himself thinking about someone he had previously dated and almost left the experiment.

Sabrina appreciated the male Love Is Blind: France cast member’s honesty but decided to shift her attention to Van-My.

As the episode progressed, Sabrina grew closer to Van-My, and toward the end, he proposed.

“Sabrina, will you marry me?”

Sabrina accepted his proposal with tears in her eyes.

Shortly after, the couple met for the first time, and they could not contain their excitement at seeing one another.

While sharing her first impression, Sabrina said that Van-My was someone who exuded kindness and “good vibes.”

Van-My then put the engagement ring on her finger and told the cameras that Sabrina was “gorgeous” and “totally my type.”

The Love Is Blind: France contestant added that she was not shy at all and that she had been putting on a front to make him feel comfortable.

After chatting for a while, Sabrina and Van-My hugged and parted ways for the time being.

Stay tuned for more updates.