"It doesn't matter" - Baddies Africa star Big Lex confronts Scotty during heated argument with Fania

In a sneak peek of episode 17 of Baddies Africa, tensions rise between cast members Big Lex and Scotty in a confrontation that also involves Fania. The exchange focuses on a disagreement over a comment Lex made about Fania, prompting a series of questions from Scotty and responses from Lex.

When asked about the situation, Lex said,



"It doesn't matter. I can ask what I want."



The situation unfolded at a club setting with multiple cast members present, where Lex and Fania exchanged verbal remarks.

Scotty intervened, questioning the relevance of Lex’s comments, while other cast members observed the situation.

The argument involved personal comments about a chain and escalated into repeated exchanges between Lex and Scotty.



The aftermath of Big Lex and Fania's fallout

The sneak peek for episode 17, set to air on August 31, 2025, shows Lex and Scotty in a heated discussion during Lex’s argument with Fania. Fania said she never threw the drink, while Lex responded that Fania threw it at her. Scotty then questioned Lex about her intentions, asking,



"Oh, why does it matter if she wears her chain or not?"



Lex replied that it "doesn't matter" and that she could ask what she wanted. Scotty further questioned why she was asking Fania, prompting Lex to respond that she wanted to ask and that she could.

During the confrontation, Lex repeatedly told Scotty to "shut up," while Scotty continued to challenge her statements.

In a confessional, Lex summarized her position:



"At this point we're doing too much talking. Do you want to fight or do you not? Cause I'm not the one that's mad you are."



The argument included repeated back-and-forth between Lex and Scotty, focused on Lex’s ability to ask questions regardless of Scotty’s opinions.

Root of the fight

The disagreement between Lex and Fania started in episode 16, setting the stage for the altercation in episode 17.

During that episode, Lex and Fania engaged in a verbal disagreement that drew attention from multiple cast members. Scotty observed the interaction, saying:



"Fania and Lex's going at it. What the fck. You btches have no decorum. Nothing. Where the f*ck did y'all come from? Who raised y'all? Like for real, for real."



Lex described the incident in a confessional, stating that Fania did not like the way she was speaking, which led Fania to snatch the "microphone."

Natalie Nunn, who observed the situation, noted that Lex and Fania were arguing in the club and were so close to fighting that they might continue to "turn out" in the club.

Natalie attempted to redirect the situation by performing Baddie Baddie Shot O'clock to engage the crowd and calm tensions. Other cast members also observed the interactions. Rollie commented:



"Lex and Fania are getting into it. Like, y'all can't wait til we get home?"



Meanwhile, Fania reacted to the arrival of Summer, saying they were just having a good time and then noted the "bummer" of Summer coming in, adding that they would see how the night ended up.

Natalie acknowledged Summer's late arrival but decided to "let it slide."

The argument involved multiple cast members and included verbal exchanges about respect, timing, and individual behavior. Drinks were spilled, and the situation was contained without further escalation at that moment.

The conflict between Scotty, Lex, and Fania continues in episode 17.

