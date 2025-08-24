Baddies Africa turns explosive as Summer clashes with Kold Killa in Kenya

Natalie Nunn from Baddies Africa (Image via Getty)

Baddies Africa episode 15 aired on August 18, 2025, featuring a major conflict between cast members Summer and Kold Killa during the group’s first night in Kenya.

What began as a group activity organized by Natalie Nunn quickly shifted into a fight that disrupted the cast’s arrival celebrations and unsettled the group dynamic.

The evening started with a card game called “Baddie Baddie Shot O’ Clock” at the resort’s bonfire area.

One of the cards drawn prompted a short roast battle, which set the stage for tensions to rise and challenged the group’s ability to keep things playful.

Summer volunteered for the challenge, while Kay Rixan stood in as her opponent. Their exchange grew tense, and the situation escalated further when Summer directed her anger toward Kold Killa, who had been watching from the sidelines.

A physical fight broke out after Summer attacked Killa, who fought back immediately. Security and fellow cast members stepped in to separate the two before more damage was done.

Later, Killa commented during her confessional, saying: “You got dropped, you wanna go again?”

The fight marked a rough start to the Kenya trip and set the tone for what followed in the episode, raising concerns about whether the group could move forward peacefully.

Summer and Kold Killa’s fight in Baddies Africa

Natalie Nunn’s activity was designed for group bonding, but the roast battle changed the mood quickly in Baddies Africa.

Cast member Fania predicted that the games could cause problems, saying she did not trust the activities to stay calm or controlled.

Summer volunteered for the challenge and faced Kay Rixan in a verbal exchange that soon turned intense and personal.

As the roast battle continued, Natalie described it as getting “messy.” Summer lost her temper and launched at Kold Killa, sparking a serious altercation.

The two engaged in a fight that other cast members struggled to break apart. Security intervened, but not before both women exchanged blows in front of the group, shocking some of the newer participants.

Killa later addressed the event during her confessional and repeated if she wanted to go again. Her words made it clear that the incident was far from settled and that the tension would carry forward.

The fight disrupted the arrival celebration and showed that unresolved issues between cast members were already shaping their Kenya experience.

Other conflicts during the night in Baddies Africa

The Summer-Killa fight was not the only clash during the evening in Baddies Africa. Bad Dolly, who was injured at the time, expressed frustration, saying she would have joined if she had been physically able to stand and move comfortably.

Rollie and Elsie also argued over respect, which turned physical after Elsie told Rollie to “kiss my a*s.”

Rollie struck Elsie, and Diamond remarked during her confessional that she found the moment “hilarious,” treating it as entertainment.

After multiple confrontations, the cast gathered to discuss the events. Some members agreed that fighting on the first night was not the right way to start the trip or build trust among the group.

However, Rollie suggested that constant arguments were likely, stating that the group might as well accept fighting as part of their time together since avoiding conflict seemed impossible.

The Kenya trip began with a pattern of conflicts that could affect the rest of the season in Baddies Africa. Killa’s defiant comment, Summer’s aggression, and the additional fights highlighted the difficulties in keeping the group united.

Despite the luxury of the resort and the new setting, tensions continued in the first night in Kenya and suggested that more disputes were likely to follow.

