Ivory and Badd Dolly's fight escalates in Baddies Africa as Scotty reacts to rising tension

Baddies Africa returned with a dramatic episode on July 27, 2025, featuring ongoing tensions and physical fights among cast members.

The focus of the episode was the continuation of the conflict between Ivory and Badd Dolly, which began in a previous club incident and reignited in and around the Baddies’ house.

As the situation escalated, other cast members got involved, and several confrontations happened throughout the episode.

The episode opened with Badd Dolly retreating to the kitchen after a clash, while the rest of the cast, including Ivory, searched for her.

When Natalie located Dolly, she encouraged her to go outside and face the situation, but Dolly explained she needed time to catch her breath.

Meanwhile, Scotty observed Ivory’s aggressive behavior and shared her thoughts during a confessional, saying,

“There’s something about Ivory. Like, when Ivory get in this mood, I’ll be like, damn. Hey girl. I don’t go that way.”

This episode of Baddies Africa explored the aftermath of the altercation, Ivory’s perspective on the neck-grab incident from the club, and the cast’s mixed reactions to how events took place.

Security interventions, confessional interviews, and flashbacks added context to the feud as it continued to unfold onscreen.

Ivory and Badd Dolly’s physical fight continues outside the house in Baddies Africa

The July 27 episode of Baddies Africa showed Ivory and Badd Dolly taking their feud outside the house, where a physical fight broke out.

The confrontation began with verbal tension and quickly escalated. As the two rolled on the ground, security struggled to separate them.

Badd Dolly described the moment in a confessional, saying,

“Pop pop pop, btch fell to the ground. B*tch, look at you now, b*tch you're on the bottom.”

Despite the intervention, Ivory said she was “not satisfied” and expressed her desire for another fight. She added,

“You shouldn’t have put your hands on me if you didn’t wanna deal with what the f*ck comes after.”

After the fight was interrupted, Badd Dolly ran inside the house while security followed in Baddies Africa.

This prompted reactions from cast members like Pretty P, who questioned Dolly’s decision to run. She speculated on whether Dolly was scared or going inside to retrieve something.

Ivory continued to look for Dolly, stating she wanted a proper fight. “I didn’t get her good enough. Security broke us up… I need a fair square up,” she said.

The episode captured how the fight impacted the rest of the house and left tensions high among the cast.

Scotty and other cast members react as Ivory recounts past conflict in Baddies Africa

Later in this episode of Baddies Africa, the cast gathered inside the house while security remained stationed near the kitchen.

Natalie found out that Dolly had been hiding there, and Scotty informed Ivory, who immediately moved downstairs with the group.

During a conversation with the others, Ivory discussed her previous neck-grab incident with Dolly at the club.

She claimed it wasn’t an attack and said it was something she did “to everybody.” To explain her point, Ivory demonstrated the grab on Scotty.

Scotty reflected on the moment in her confessional and said,

“But she’s giving n**a and b*tch at the same time. So I don’t know how to feel about that.”

The episode emphasized how Ivory's behavior made some cast members uncomfortable while others were confused by Dolly’s retreat.

Tensions remained unresolved as security continued monitoring the situation.

Despite brief attempts at conversation and clarification, the conflict between Ivory and Badd Dolly remained unsettled.

The show ended without a full resolution, leaving open questions about whether the two would clash again in a more controlled setting or continue to disrupt the house dynamics. Viewers can stream the episode on Zeus Network.

