“Is it Nathan, OMG!” — General Hospital fans erupt with theories as Ryan Paevey makes a return

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, things have taken a devastating turn, as an accident recently took place. As seen in the cliffhanger moment of the Friday, September 18, 2025, episode, Port Charles General Hospital had a patient brought in emergency after a horrific accident; however, the face was not revealed.

As seen in the spoiler for the upcoming episodes, the face of the patient was revealed, and it was none other than Nathan West, a character who had been dead on the soap. Fans were left wondering if the person on the stretcher was actually Nathan or his doppleganger.

On a fan post on Facebook, a fan named Katy Gray commented,

“Is it Nathan, omg! I couldn’t tell”



Katy commented on a post shared by another fan of the soap opera named Destiny Taylor. Destiny shared pictures of the patient, who is Nathan or may be his lookalike, and Lucas and Dante are shocked as they see the patient.

“He’s back!!!!”

Anyhow, after coming across the post, several fans actively engaged and began sharing their opinions about it. While some fans expressed curiosity over the identity of the person on the stretcher, others started speculating that it could possibly be Marco, Brad, Spencer, or even other characters. They commented,



Meanwhile, other fans of the soap opera commented about General Hospital bringing people back from the dead. They wrote,

Here’s everything to know about Ryan Paevey’s return on General Hospital

In August 2025, it was confirmed that the actor Ryan Paevey will return to General Hospital after a seven-year gap. The news was confirmed by Deadline on August 18, 2025, in an exclusive interview with the actor.

In the interview, Paevey remarked,

“We talked a bit and he asked would I consider returning for awhile, talking story, floated different story ideas involving different time commitments of me, and I thought if we’re going to do this we should really do it and surprise the fans with a meaty storyline."

However, as seen in the preview of the upcoming episode, the face was revealed to be of Nathan West. Speculations suggest that in today's episode, they'll show that the victim is Nathan or a person who is his doppelganger.

Anyhow, speculations suggest that in the upcoming episode, things will take a turn, as Elizabeth, Lucas, Anna, and Dante will see the face of the victim. Though, Anna will remark that everyone keeps this a secret until the victim is stable, and then they could ask him for his identity and find out whether or not he is Nath West indeed.

Spoilers suggest that after witnessing Nathan or his doppelganger in the ER of Port Cagrles General Hospital, Anna will get some devastating news. This news might change the current dynamics of existing storylines.

