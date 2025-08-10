Is Hulu shutting down? Everything to know about the latest Disney streaming shakeup

The Hulu home screen appears on a tablet screen with the Hulu logo displayed, in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The future of Hulu has become a talking point ever since Disney revealed big changes to its streaming services. Viewers are now wondering if Hulu might shut down or if the platform they enjoy is about to see some major changes.

Disney owns Hulu, along with Disney+ and ESPN+, and has been working on ways to bring all its streaming services closer together. This shift has made some people question whether Hulu will continue as its own service or eventually be folded into something new.

Disney’s plan for Hulu and its other platforms

Hulu will be “fully integrated” into Disney+ in 2026.



The standalone Hulu app will be shut down. pic.twitter.com/3RzWYRZyJL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 6, 2025

Disney has been making big changes to its streaming strategy. The company is focusing on creating a more unified experience for viewers. As part of this plan, Hulu content is already being added to Disney+ in the United States. This means you can find Hulu shows and movies directly inside the Disney+ app if you subscribe to both. However, this does not mean Hulu is going away right now.

The app is still available as a separate service, and subscribers can continue watching through it. Disney has said that Hulu remains an important part of its streaming lineup. The goal is to give viewers more ways to watch content without losing the variety Hulu offers.

Why Disney is making these changes

Streaming competition has grown stronger over the years, with platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Max offering huge libraries of content. Disney wants to make sure it stays competitive by giving subscribers a simple and complete experience.

By combining Hulu and Disney+ content in one place, Disney hopes to attract more subscribers and keep them from canceling their plans. It also makes it easier for families to find all their favorite shows and movies without switching between multiple apps.

Another reason for these changes is cost efficiency. Running separate apps can be expensive, and merging features could help Disney save money while improving the user experience.

What this means for Hulu subscribers

For now, Hulu is not shutting down. Subscribers can still use the app as usual, and their favorite shows and movies will still be available. Over time, however, Disney might make Hulu and Disney+ even more connected.

This could mean that one app becomes the main place to watch both services’ content. If you have both Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions, you may already see Hulu content on Disney+.

This is part of Disney’s plan to slowly bring the services together without making sudden changes that could upset viewers.

The future of Hulu will likely involve even more integration with Disney+. Industry experts believe Disney will keep Hulu’s brand alive for now because it has a strong identity and a loyal audience.

But as technology and viewing habits change, Hulu could become fully merged into Disney+. For now, fans of Hulu do not need to worry about losing access to their favorite shows.

Disney’s streaming shakeup is more about making content easier to access and creating a stronger platform in the competitive streaming market.