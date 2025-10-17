Is Hilaria Baldwin suing DWTS for $23 million? Viral lawsuit claim debunked

Hilaria Baldwin attends the 2025 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, is going viral after a Facebook page, DWTS Season 34 Fanpage, claimed that she was reportedly going to sue Dancing with the Stars judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

For the unversed, Hilaria was eliminated from the show on October 7, 2025, in the fourth week. She then went on Instagram Live and said that she was supposedly bullied on Dancing with the Stars. Baldwin repeated the accusation in her recent interview with US Weekly.

The Facebook fan page of Dancing with the Stars claimed that Hilaria Baldwin allegedly shared a "fiery" statement, supposedly saying that she would sue the three judges for $23 million, accusing them of "unfair scoring, emotional distress, and deliberate humiliation."

The page also claimed that after the alleged statement from Hilaria was released, #JusticeForHilaria and #DWTSScandal trended. The show's network, ABC, and the Dancing with the Stars producers reportedly have not addressed the lawsuit.

"In a fiery video statement now going viral across social media, Hilaria broke her silence, claiming she was never judged fairly and that the panel played favorites from day one. The video shows an emotional Hilaria speaking directly to fans, vowing to stand up for every contestant who's ever been treated unfairly," the page wrote.

The news of Hilaria Baldwin suing Dancing with the Stars judges is false. There are no official reports of the internet personality releasing her "fiery" statement. While Hilaria has openly criticized the show for alleged mistreatment, she has not stated that she would sue the show or its judges.

Dancing with the Stars season 27 winner Bobby Bones shared his thoughts on Hilaria Baldwin's accusations

Radio and television personality Bobby Bones won the show in 2018. He uploaded a TikTok video on October 13, 2025, sharing his experience on Dancing with the Stars.

Bones noted that he had read about Baldwin's interview, and he disagreed with her. While Bobby shared that bullying allegedly happens on the show, and he was supposedly a victim of it, the harassment does not cause someone to be eliminated.

Bobby said he won the show despite the show's alleged harassment because his fans voted for him. He claimed that Hilaria Baldwin's elimination was due to the viewers not liking her. The Dancing with the Stars winner also stated that the show's hardcore fans are the "meanest."

"Yeah, bullying happens. But you don't get bullied off the show. You get kicked off the show because nobody voted for you... She was a great dancer. She was somebody who came in with a ton of dance experience, obviously. But no no no, you didn't get bullied off the show. You got eliminated because people didn't like you," he stated.

Notably, days before Hilaria Baldwin went on Instagram Live to accuse Dancing with the Stars of bullying, she told E! News that winning was not her priority.

Baldwin's daughter reminded her that trying her best was the most important part. Stay tuned for more updates on Hilaria Baldwin.