"ALL MY WISHES WERE GRANTED": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Hilaria Baldwin's elimination

Hilaria Baldwin from Dancing with the Stars season 34 (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars Season 34 aired a new episode on October 7, 2025, with Disney Night as its theme. The segment was dedicated to Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary celebration.

The night was packed with impressive choreographies as contestants pushed their limits to impress the expert panelists and the audience. However, for one pair, it marked the end of their journey in the ballroom.

Hilaria Baldwin and her professional dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, were sent packing at the end of the episode.

They were pitted against Danielle Fishel and Pashkov, as well as Andy Richter and Emma Slater, in the danger zone, awaiting the outcome of the vote.

While Danielle and Andy were saved for another week, Hilaria's time on the show came to an end.

Before exiting the stage, Hilaria told the viewers that her experience on the show had been “incredible,” and that she was “grateful” to everyone who supported her, especially her children and her family.

“I’m cheering on everybody in the cast. This has been an amazing time,” she added.

Dancing with the Stars fans were pleased with the outcome, as they took to X to celebrate Hilaria’s exit.

“OMG HILARIA ACTUALLY GOT ELIMINATED ALL MY WISHES WERE GRANTED,” a netizen commented.

Many Dancing with the Stars were happy to see Hilaria go, but some felt she deserved an opportunity to stay.

“So happy that Hillaria Baldwin got eliminated! No One Mourns The Wicked! This is the most satisfying elimination of the season! So happy she’s finally gone!” a fan wrote.

“WTF! Hilaria is an amazing dancer!! This is why I say the judges need the ability to override votes, because this is ridiculous, smh,” another one commented.

“WE DID IT. NO MORE GLEB AND HILARIA ON MY SCREEN. ANDY ONTO WEEK 5. WE UP. THIS ONE IS FOR LAUREN WHO WAS ROBBED,” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Hilaria gone?! Thry knes we needed this win after last week to save their ratings!!!” a person wrote.

“HILARIA GONE OH MYGOD I USED TO DREAM OF TIMES LIKE THIS I AM ABSOLUTELY ELATED,” another netizen commented.

“HILARY IS FINALLY OUT WE REJOICE IN THE STREETS TONIGHTTTTTT!!!!!!!” a fan posted.

What did the Dancing with the Stars judges say about Hilaria Baldwin’s performance on Disney Night?

Before stepping on the stage, Hilaria spoke to the cameras, revealing herself to be a huge Star Wars fan.

She was even shown enjoying Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland with her husband, Alec Baldwin, and their children.

Consequently, she channeled that into her performance, presenting the expert panelists with a Quickstep routine to Cantina Band from Star Wars: A New Hope.

After her act concluded, the judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough reviewed it, with Bruno saying that “the force” was still with her.

He pointed out that “whatever” she did worked in her favor, as he could not pinpoint a single mistake in the routine.

Carrie Ann, on the other hand, appreciated how Hilaria was no longer trying “to prove anything.”

“It was beautiful. Here is the contender,” she added.

Derek was equally in awe of Hilaria’s performance as he acknowledged her “amazing talent” and encouraged her to do more Quickstep routines in the future.

Ultimately, she received 23 points out of a total of 30 from the judges.

Hilaria teased that if she made it to next week, she would dance with her husband, Alec.

However, her time on the show concluded before she could do that. While Hilaria was grateful for the experience, her dance partner, Gleb, praised her for being a “superhero and an incredible mom,” and “an inspiration” to all.

Stay tuned for more updates.