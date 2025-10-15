Hilaria Baldwin opens up about leaving Dancing With the Stars after online criticism

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars season 34 became the focus of discussion after contestant Hilaria Baldwin said she was “bullied off” the show.

Baldwin, 41, appeared on the ABC competition series with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. She was eliminated after four weeks of performances. During an Instagram Live on October 12, she told followers,

“I did get bullied off the show. I did, that’s for sure.”

Baldwin said her time on the show was affected by online criticism that began soon after her casting was announced. She described receiving frequent negative comments across social media.

On the Dancing With the Stars official podcast, she spoke about the wider issue of hostility between women online.

“We make enemies out of each other,” she said. “And I’m talking about my fellow women. Women’s inhumanity to women — we need to stop.”

The reality-TV personality also used World Mental Health Day, on October 11, to discuss the pressure of public judgment.

“There was some bullying going on aimed at me over the past few weeks,” she said. “One of the most common things that people say when they meet me is how surprised they are by the negativity I receive.”

Despite the experience, she thanked her supporters and said she valued her time on the show.

Claims of online campaigns against Hilaria for her participation in Dancing With the Stars

In her online videos, Baldwin described the backlash as “very coordinated, strategic bullying.” She said that she believed a small group of people had organized posts that highlighted other contestants while reducing support for her.

“They were boosting everybody else and trying to drown out my fan base,” she said.

Baldwin explained that these efforts created a hostile environment that made it hard for her to focus on dancing.

She also talked about how online attacks affect people’s wellbeing.

“They take lives and they demolish mental health,” she said in a video marking World Mental Health Day. “It’s tragic how rampant this behavior is.”

Baldwin noted that her comments were not only about herself but also about a pattern faced by many public figures.

The former yoga instructor said that she often faces harsh assumptions that do not match reality. “When people actually meet me, they realize I’m not what some online say, and that breaks my heart,” she said.

Her message centered on the idea that social media can distort how people see one another and that constant negativity can discourage individuals from sharing their experiences.

Her husband, Alec Baldwin, voiced support after her elimination, calling her participation a positive experience for their family. Hilaria also said she was thankful for viewers who voted for her and for the chance to perform on national television.

Reactions and season highlights of Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars season 34 premiered in September 2025 on ABC and Disney+. The season featured contestants such as Jennifer Affleck, Robert Irwin, and Danielle Fishel.

Baldwin and Savchenko performed dances including a Star Wars-themed quickstep on Disney Night, which earned them their highest score of 23 out of 30. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli praised her energy, while Derek Hough said the routine did not fully capture the technical steps of the quickstep.

Baldwin and Savchenko were eliminated on October 9. After the results show, she said,

“I’m so grateful for this experience. I never thought I would dance again.” Savchenko said he was proud of her progress and teamwork.

Not all reactions supported Baldwin’s claim of being pushed off by online criticism. Former DWTS winner Bobby Bones commented that eliminations depend on votes.

“You don’t get bullied off the show; you get kicked off because nobody voted for you,” he said on social media.

Since her exit, Baldwin has continued to post reflections about her experience and the impact of public opinion. She wrote that the show allowed her to reconnect with dance and share that journey with her children.

“I loved everybody I met there,” she said. “I’m excited to cheer on my castmates.”

ABC and the show’s producers have not issued any statement regarding Baldwin’s comments.

