Internet buzzes over Lady Gaga's limited 'Wednesday' screen time

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lady Gaga's short-lived role in Wednesday has left many of her fans underwhelmed, sparking a wave of reactions online. The Netflix show, focusing on the darkly witty Addams Family daughter, quickly cemented its status as the top-performing English-language series on the site in its debut season. Yet, hopes for the music star's role did not meet people's expectations, with many saying they were upset by how fleeting her screen appearance was.

The next part of Wednesday's season two came out on September 3, and a lot of people are talking online about Lady Gaga's surprise appearance. The famous singer plays Rosaline Rotwood's ghost, a spectral figure whom Jenna Ortega's Wednesday goes to for help, as she deals with her fading psychic powers.

Lady Gaga's brief scene on the show had a dark, gothic, surreal style that has defined the series, much like her stage shows as well as Tim Burton's signature aesthetic. But she was only there for a few minutes. This made fans upset, as they thought she'd have a bigger part because of all the extensive promotion around her cameo. Folks said the tease was "cruel," as they expected her to play a much bigger role than she did.

Online buzz over Lady Gaga's cameo in Wednesday

The web went wild soon after it came out. Fans hit social media to react to Lady Gaga's short bit in the show. Hashtags about her role began trending within hours. Many loved her spooky look, while some were sad about her limited screentime. Memes, reaction clips, and side-by-side comparisons to her past roles spread rapidly across platforms.

They showed both how happy people were to see her in the Wednesday world and why some were mad about her, which some called a "blink-and-you-miss-it" role.

Here's how netizens on X reacted: