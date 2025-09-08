How long have Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky been together? Relationship timeline explored as singer dedicates 2025 VMAs win to fiancé

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky relationship timeline explored (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's love story spans almost five years. It began, gained public attention, and has now evolved into an engagement. Gaga expressed her feelings for Polansky at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. She mentioned him after winning the Artist of the Year award. The key moment in her speech came when she dedicated her award to her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Gaga called him her partner in everything and thanked him for supporting her creative work. She said making art with him in 2025 felt like "a beautiful dream." She also reminded everyone how much love, connection, and strength matter in everyday life.

When Gaga stepped onto the MTV VMAs stage on September 7, 2025, their relationship had grown. It began in December 2019 and became a well-known engagement. She celebrated this in public and in her songs.

Lady Gaga dedicates her MTV #VMAs Artist of the Year award to her partner, Michael Polansky. 🥹 (🎥: MTV/CBS) pic.twitter.com/krv5ZthFiS — E! News (@enews) September 8, 2025

The relationship was first brought to light on New Year’s Eve 2019, when Gaga and Polansky appeared together on celebrations. By that time, his identity was still a mystery to many.

Their pictures surfaced on February 1, 2020, showing them kissing on a hotel balcony. This gave the public some insight into the identity of Mr. Polansky, as he is a Harvard graduate and CEO of Parker Group.

On February 2, 2020, they watched the Super Bowl in Miami; the very next day, Gaga made the announcement of their relationship through an Instagram post.

By March 18, 2020, insiders said she had fallen head over heels. The couple spent the early pandemic months in quarantine together.

On April 18, 2020, Gaga called Polansky "the love of my life" while talking to a reporter.

By March 19, 2021, she was reportedly discussing settling down and starting a family, and on March 28, 2021, she shared a birthday tribute acknowledging Polansky’s thoughtful gestures. Their joint appearances extended into awards season.

Gaga and Polansky went to both the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on March 13, 2022, and then the 2022 Grammys on April 3, with him supporting her backstage.

Rumors emerged on March 23 about a split, but by October 8, 2023, paparazzi found them in concert together in Las Vegas at a U2 show, hinting at a reunion.

In the following months, they subsequently showed up at public events such as a Katy Perry concert on October 9, 2023, and an SNL after-party on October 21, 2023. Their appearances continued into 2024, going to the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024.

On April 8, 2024, a lot of reports came out about her wearing a diamond ring, raising speculation of an engagement. Then on July 28, 2024, she gave confirmation after introducing Polansky, thus marking him as her fiancé at the Paris Olympics.

By early August 2024, reports came out that they had hosted an engagement party at her Malibu home. At the Venice Film Festival which took place on September 4, 2024, they made their red carpet debut as an engaged couple. The very next day, in a cover story for Vogue magazine which came out the week Gaga broke the news of their April engagement.

In the last part of 2024 and the early part of 2025, Polansky became very much a part of Gaga’s professional life, which included co-writing tracks for her seventh studio album, Mayhem. On January 30, 2025, she performed one of their co-written songs at the Los Angeles FireAid concert, which she acknowledged his role in.

As of 2025, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been in a relationship for almost six years, and they are engaged.