Lady Gaga shows up for Alix Earle with a bold public statement

Lady Gaga (Image via Getty)

Lady Gaga has joined the Dancing With the Stars conversation and she’s made it clear who she’s rooting for this season.

The Grammy winner surprised fans and contestant Alix Earle alike by dropping a supportive comment that quickly made waves across social media.

The moment came after Earle shared a Halloween-themed TikTok inspired by Gaga’s iconic 2009 Paparazzi music video.

The clip, in which Earle was dressed in a silver outfit similar to Gaga's, instantly caught the singer's eye.

In the comments section, Gaga wrote,



“Girl I love you. And I’m rooting for you on DWTS! Thank you for this, it's so sweet.”



Fans quickly flooded Earle’s comments with excitement, calling the exchange “legend supporting legend” and “the ultimate full-circle moment.”

Lady Gaga cheers on Alix Earle on Dancing With the Stars







Earle, who has called Lady Gaga her “all-time favorite artist,” referenced the pop superstar once again during Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Night episode on October 28.

Performing alongside professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the influencer danced a dark, cinematic tango to Billie Eilish’s “Bury a Friend.”

The choreography began with the duo rising from a pit of dirt, a creative nod to Gaga’s “skeleton pit” from The Mayhem Ball tour, during which she performed “Perfect Celebrity.”

The eerie visuals and theatrical flair resonated with both the judges and viewers.

Earle’s commitment to performance and storytelling earned her one of her highest scores of the season so far.

Gaga’s acknowledgment only amplified the buzz surrounding Earle’s performance, pushing the Halloween episode to new ratings highs.

According to ABC, the Halloween Night episode of Dancing With the Stars drew an audience of 6.74 million viewers — the most-watched episode of Season 34 to date.

It was also the sixth consecutive week of growth in viewership for the long-running reality competition, despite being screened against World Series Game 4 on Fox.

The viral exchange between Earle and Gaga soon got into the list of the most talked-about entertainment events of the week.

Although Gaga has not elaborated further, her outspoken support demonstrates that the singer still has a connection to younger people in pop culture.

Gaga has regularly celebrated female creatives and performers over the years who add a sense of boldness and uniqueness to their jobs, which the fans of Earle claim she has done throughout her influencer to TV career.

In the case of Earle, who has built her fame on TikTok with content about her lifestyle and beauty, Dancing With the Stars has been a change of pace into a more performance-focused and challenging realm of attention.

She has not been shy about discussing the difficulty of adapting to ballroom training. Yet, she has been vocal about the significant changes she has undergone as a result of the experience.



“I feel like I’m learning to express myself in new ways every week,” Earle said during a rehearsal segment earlier this season. “It’s about finding confidence and letting go of perfection.”



The fan base of this social media star has been fully present, as they have expressed support for her during every live episode.

Stay tuned for more updates.