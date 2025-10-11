Lady Gaga joins Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Devil Wears Prada 2

Lady Gaga attends the "Joker: Folie à Deux" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 04, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 adds Lady Gaga in a cameo alongside returning leads Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, as Variety reported after on-location filming in Milan. The role is under wraps, but reports followed visible set activity during Fashion Week, where Streep filmed in character with Stanley Tucci as cameras rolled near the Dolce and Gabbana runway.

The sequel has a theatrical release date of May 1, 2026, with David Frankel back to direct and Aline Brosh McKenna returning to write.

Production began June 30, 2025, in New York and then moved to fashion-world stages in Europe. Plot reporting frames a post-print media duel in which Miranda Priestly must court ad budgets now controlled by Emily Charlton. New faces joining the original quartet include Kenneth Branagh as Miranda’s husband, plus Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B J Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.

Lady Gaga’s cameo is real in Devil Wears Prada 2: What’s confirmed, who said it, what’s still under wraps

Multiple trades report that Lady Gaga filmed a cameo for Devil Wears Prada 2 during the Milan leg of production, with the specific role undisclosed. Coverage points to activity around Milan Fashion Week, where Streep and Tucci were shooting in character as front-row action unfolded at Dolce and Gabbana.

As per an IndieWire report dated August 4, 2025, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna stated,

“In many ways, we’re speaking to a different world than we did in 2006. … It stems from like a legitimate desire to see these characters again. As long as everyone’s safe, what an honor that people are still interested.”

That line cleanly captures the heightened attention around on-street filming that helped spark the Gaga buzz for Devil Wears Prada 2. Filming logistics align with that timeline.

Production started in New York on June 30, 2025, then shifted to Europe, with Milan Fashion Week scenes capturing Streep opposite Tucci as paparazzi and bystanders documented the fusion of runway and set. Those sightings set the context for trade pieces on Gaga’s cameo in Devil Wears Prada 2.

Cast snapshot: Who’s back, who’s new

Returning leads for Devil Wears Prada 2 are Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman are also back in supporting roles.

New and confirmed additions include Kenneth Branagh, who is playing Miranda’s husband, as well as Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B J Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom and Patrick Brammall. Lady Gaga is listed as a cameo. As per the E! Online report dated September 9, 2025, Emily Blunt remarked,

“We feel a little bit like zoo exhibits,”

and added,

“But that’s OK. People are excited.”

She also stated,

“I can tell you nothing.”

These lines reflect the set frenzy around Devil Wears Prada 2 without giving the plot away. As per People.com's exclusive dated September 17, 2025, Lucy Liu said,

“I had a great time and it was really fun, and it’s always nice to be part of something that people are excited about,”

and added,

“Fashion can be so many things — it can be political, and it can be whimsical.”

The quotes help set the tone for how The Devil Wears Prada 2 uses fashion inside the story. Historical context from Hathaway before the greenlight gives us a then-vs-now color. As per the Extra report dated April 29, 2024, Anne Hathaway stated,

“I think TikTok should make a sequel and you cast yourself, and I'm totally there for that. But from us, I wouldn't hold out too much hope..”

That remark predates the 2025 production start and illustrates how quickly Devil Wears Prada 2 moved once the project formally locked.

Stay tuned for more updates.