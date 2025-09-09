New 2026 dates announced for Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' Tour: Presale and ticket guide

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lady Gaga accepts the Innovator Award onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Lady Gaga is all set to keep the momentum going, announcing a fresh round of North American dates for her 2026 Mayhem Ball tour. After taking home the MTV VMAs Artist of the Year award, the pop star will bring her high-energy, visually stunning performances to new cities while revisiting iconic venues, giving her fans more shots to see her great show.

Lady Gaga expands Mayhem Ball Tour with new North American dates

Lady Gaga is making her big Mayhem Ball tour even bigger. She's adding more dates in North America. The new dates kick off at Glendale, Arizona, at the Desert Diamond Arena on February 14 to 15, 2026. She will hit cities she missed before, like Atlanta, Boston, and Washington, D.C. She'll also go back to places where fans loved her shows, like Los Angeles' Kia Forum and New York's Madison Square Garden.

Her current North American run resumes on September 10-11 in Toronto, ends with three nights in Chicago starting September 15, and then she goes off to Europe and Australia for the rest of the year.

Ticket sales for Lady Gaga's rescheduled Mayhem Ball shows begin September 10

Fans eager to secure seats for the rescheduled shows can buy tickets starting Sept. 10. The early sales come from Citi Entertainment and Verizon. Then, a Ticketmaster presale will open on Sept. 12.

To join, fans need to sign up for a Ticketmaster account by 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 11. Any remaining tickets will be sold to all at noon local time via Live Nation.

Lady Gaga's much-awaited Mayhem Ball tour made a dramatic debut in July in Las Vegas, bringing a show full of drama, strangely playful bits, and dance moves and costumes that could rival any Broadway production.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!