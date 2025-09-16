Inside Cardi B’s 2026 ‘Little Miss Drama’ arena tour: All details explored

Cardi B is set to bring her signature energy to arenas across North America on the Little Miss Drama tour.

Cardi B has announced her first-ever headline arena tour, the Little Miss Drama tour, set to launch in early 2026. The tour will support her upcoming second studio album Am I the Drama? which is slated for release on September 19, 2025. This will be her first large-scale live performance after years of one-off festival slots and televised appearances and will see Cardi B play 33 shows across major North American cities.

The announcement has been met with widespread anticipation as it marks her most extensive tour to date. Shows are scheduled to run from February through April 2026, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, Houston and more. Presales will begin on September 22, 2025, through Citi, Verizon and fan channels, followed by a general on-sale on September 25, 2025. Venues are arena-sized, including Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Scotiabank Arena and Toyota Center.

Cardi B has spoken about the scale and ambition behind this run. Speaking via her official channels, she said:

“I’ve been waiting to give my fans a real show, something big and full of energy. This tour is all about drama…in the best way possible.”

The Little Miss Drama arena tour is designed to accompany Am I the Drama? an album that Cardi B has described as her most personal and musically expansive work so far. The setlist is expected to feature new tracks from the record alongside her biggest hits. It aims to offer fans a full-scale production that reflects her evolution since Invasion of Privacy.

According to reports, production plans include elaborate staging, choreography and costume design intended to bring theatricality to her performances. While the full roster of supporting acts has yet to be announced, industry outlets have noted that guest features from her upcoming album may make live appearances during select dates.

This will be Cardi B’s first full headline arena tour. Her previous large-scale performances have been limited to festival headlining slots and shared tours, making Little Miss Drama a significant step forward in her live career. Industry analysts have pointed out that the tour will also mark one of the biggest arena runs ever mounted by a female rapper.

Given the rarity of a full Cardi B tour, tickets are expected to sell quickly. Fans who want early access can register for presale codes through official partner websites. Each city’s presale will open at 7:00 a.m. local time with general sales available two days later.

The tour opens on February 11, 2026, at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California and will conclude on April 17, 2026, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Other stops include Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena, Charlotte’s Spectrum Center and Chicago’s United Center.

For long-time followers, the Little Miss Drama arena tour offers a chance to see Cardi B return to the stage on her own terms with a production built entirely around her vision, her music and her journey from viral breakout to global star.