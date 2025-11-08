"I'm talking sisterly love": The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra on rekindling her friendship with Vicki

Tamra Judge (Image via Getty)

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson have rekindled their friendship, both of them asserting that this reunion is genuine, firm, and has been coming for a long time.

In an exclusive Us Weekly interview released on the 5th of November, Tamra revealed that she and Vicki had completely overcome their previous problems and were simply opting for peace after a long time of highs and lows.

Tamra said their bond has always felt like family, even during the messy moments.

She explained that they spent almost 20 years together in front of the cameras, which made every emotion stronger.

According to Tamra, that history is what makes their relationship feel like “sisterly love.”

It is not perfect, but it is deep, honest and full of memories they cannot erase.

Tamra admitted that the show often added pressure to their friendship.

Among the longest-lasting duos in The Real Housewives of Orange County, the two were side by side in front of the camera for almost ten seasons.

Their conflicts were recorded, exhibited to the public and in some cases even exaggerated to a greater extent than they actually were.

However, now Tamra declares they are at a stage where they can review the past with a more composed and more compassionate attitude.

She mentioned that they never cut off communication with each other, even in their silence, and that the affection they shared was always present.

Vicki, who exited the show prior to season 14, also considers it a positive development in the relationship.

She and Tamra have been seen together more often in recent months, and fans noticed their bond returning long before they confirmed it.

Tamra shared that their reunion happened naturally.

They talked, laughed, and found themselves falling back into the rhythm they had for years.

She said she is grateful that they are now rebuilding something that matters to both of them.

For Tamra, this is not just a casual friendship.

It is a relationship built on time, trust and a lot of shared life.

She called Vicki her soulmate in a friendly way and said she feels lucky to have this second chance with her.

Vicki and Tamra reflect on their long RHOC journey and what brought them back together

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were once the strongest duo on RHOC, and they spent many seasons standing by each other through cast shake-ups, personal struggles and major life shifts.

When Vicki left the show ahead of season 14, things between them drifted.

Both had tense moments at reunion tapings, online interviews and public events.

Even so, Tamra said she never believed their story was over.

She said they needed space, and once that break happened, they slowly found their way back.

Vicki shared that their friendship has always been complicated because they were so close.

She said spending years as each other’s support system on camera and off made their arguments feel sharper but also made their connection harder to break.

The two women resumed texting each other at the beginning of this year, and shortly after, they began having face-to-face meetings.

They discussed previous problems, acknowledged eachother’s faults and agreed that they still loved each other just as much as when they first came to the show.

Tamra mentioned that she values Vicki’s devotion even when they do not see eye to eye.

In her words, Vicki is a person with a great soul, and that is the reason their partnership has gone through all the tribulations and still flourishes.

Tamra further said that their coming together is not motivated by the show but is simply a matter of the two friends missing each other.

Vicki emphasized this point, saying she loves that they can be funny with each other now without any stress involved.

The two stars are now going to great lengths to maintain their friendship in good standing.

They want to savor this fresh season of their relationship while ensuring that the old bad habits do not resurface.

Tamra said she is feeling relaxed, ecstatic and full of faith regarding what is next for them.

It is very likely that the fans will spot more frequent events and social media shares showcasing their renewed bond since both women are now pretty open about being back in each other’s lives.

Stay tuned for more updates.