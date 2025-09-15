"I'm not shocked" – 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Star Gino responds as Jasmine reveals she is expecting a baby with Matt

Jasmine and Matt (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? brought an important update in the storyline of Jasmine and her ex-husband, Gino.

Season 9, episode 11, which aired on September 14, followed their first meeting since the birthday gathering of his cousin, where tensions rose after Jasmine clashed with Natalie. Wanting to address something significant, Jasmine asked him to come to Matt’s house for a private talk.

During the visit, she disclosed that she is expecting a child with Matt. His reply was brief and firm:

“Good for you. Well, I'm not shocked. I'm not shocked. No surprise me.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Star Jasmine’s pregnancy announcement ends her chapter with Gino

Jasmine reveals her pregnancy

At some point in the episode, Jasmine informed him directly that she was pregnant. She said she wanted him to know that she was "pregnant." After her announcement, she explained exactly how it happened between her and Matt. Jasmine said,

“We're two adults, Matt and I, and we know like the consequences of being intimate. But we, we didn't plan this, it just happened. And Matt and I agree that we want to have the baby, and that's what we're gonna do.”

Her words made clear that although the pregnancy was unplanned, she and Matt intend to move forward as a family.

Gino’s immediate reaction

When Jasmine announced, he reacted shortly and straight to the point. He went on to say good for her, stating that he "was not shocked" and that the news was not surprising for him. Next, he inquired whether she had any other things to tell.

Upon her explaining that the pregnancy indicated the break-up of their relationship, he told her that he "already knew" it. At another point, he reiterated that he didn't want to hear more about her personal life, saying,

“Well, honestly, I really don't care. I didn't come here to listen to your personal life on the details of your personal life. So is there anything else important?”

The conversation ended with him wishing Jasmine well, telling her he hoped she would have a “good life.” He then walked out of Matt’s house and left.

Jasmine expresses her concerns

Once he'd departed, Jasmine was seen contemplating the conversation. While talking to the camera and crying, she expressed concerns for his emotional state. She elaborated by mentioning that she was "worried" about him because she knew he was hurt.

Jasmine went on to say it was even more concerning when he had those types of responses, because she knew he was going to have a meltdown once he was "by himself."

Jasmine also reflected on their past plans together. She stated,

“When we were married, we were planning to have a family. Like all these things, we wanted to have a kid, at least of our own. And I know that you know, he wanted to have kids of his own, but that never happened.”

Jasmine confessed that although she had chosen to go on with Matt, she still felt something for him. She said that despite all that happened, she still loves him and that it "hurts" her to hurt people she loves.

Gino’s confessional response

It was very obvious that he was quite displeased with the talk when he left the scene. He threw a fit and shouted in a loud and angry manner, not being able to believe what Jasmine had just told him and calling himself an “idiot.”

Later on in his confession, he let his guard down and wept, saying he had thought that Jasmine "loved" him, that she "pretended" with their relation, and that was why he was deceived into loving her. He continued,

“I thought that she wanted to have a child with me. She's such a liar. She's such a liar. How could I fall for that? I don't know.”

Stay tuned for more updates.