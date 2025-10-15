"I'm gonna trust you": Love Is Blind star Ali's mother gives her blessings to Anton

Ali from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 9 is approaching its end with the couples preparing for their weddings and meeting each other’s families to seek their approval.

In the new set of episodes (10 and 11) released on October 15, 2025, Anton met with Ali’s mother, Vanete, hoping to receive her blessings, which he did.

After speaking with the two of them, Vanete told Anton:



“I wish the best for you guys, you know. Always you guys gonna have my support. You know, for everything. I’m gonna trust you, okay? I’m gonna give my treasure for you.”



Anton was overjoyed to have her love and support, as he promised to look after her daughter and take care of the family they would build together.

The Love Is Blind star assured Vanete that he would be “with her [Ali] and for her” all the time, hoping to receive the same from Ali in return.

Upon hearing that, Vanete reminded Anton that she would be by his side for support, just like a “second mom.”

Earlier in the episode, Ali met with Anton’s mother, who was equally fond of Ali and gave her her blessings for their impending wedding.

Love Is Blind star Ali’s mother discusses gender roles with her and Anton during their meeting







Vanete embraced 28-year-old Anton as soon as he arrived and asked him how he was doing. After exchanging greetings, they settled down and discussed the experiment.

Vanete asked him what he did for a living, to which he replied that he worked in transportation logistics and also had his own “small real estate business” that he was expanding.



“It’s very important when people have ambition for something , you work on something you really want for your life,” Vanete said.



Anton then shared that he was raised in a traditional Russian family, where he grew up seeing the man take on the role of the “man of the house.”

The Love Is Blind star noted that if Ali wanted to pursue her Master’s, he would “be there and support her for that.”

However, at the same time, he stated that there needed to be “a partnership,” since marriage, to him, was a “team effort.”

Upon hearing that, Vanete told Anton that it mattered to Brazilian women if their partners remembered the dates of important anniversaries.

That said, she noted that the most common reason for divorces in her culture was not paying enough attention to their significant others.

Vanete warned Anton not to prioritize his friends over his partner, especially after they get married.

She gave the same advice to Ali, saying:



“She go to the bar with her friend and forget she have a husband waiting for her at home. That’s just not right to do, okay? If you somewhere, have to go together. Okay?



She also said:



"I’m not gonna say you’ree not freedom to do things. But, like, you at work and she at home. It’s not matter. You choose that for you.”



Vanete continued to tell Ali that even if she wanted to go somewhere, she was not “allowed to.”

So, she advised her daughter to “stay home” and do whatever she had to do, including washing dishes, clothes, and cleaning the house.

While Anton agreed and appreciated her point of view, Ali stated that she disagreed “a little bit” on the subject.

Ultimately, Vanete concluded that if a couple “really loved each other,” they would support one another through everything.

Stay tuned for more updates.