I was disappointed in Kyle’s choices overseas, but I firmly believe the real fallout will come from Claire’s next move on The Young and the Restless

Claire, Kyle and Audra are facing a nasty triangle on The Young and the Restless

Retributions are making their way with a twist on The Young and the Restless’ upcoming storyline. The Claire-Kyle-Audra arc is heating up with Claire planning to turn nasty for payback. While she wants revenge on Audra, she is unhappy with her grandfather’s interference, too. Whether this will destroy more lives than expected remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the past few weeks of The Young and the Restless have been busy with handling the multiple deaths at Cane’s French estate and the return of his guests back home. After the initial shock about the losses, the town arranged for multiple funerals. Cane Ashby arrived in Genoa City planning to challenge all business houses.

However, the most enigmatic arc for me has been Audra’s seduction scheme and Kyle’s plan to call her out. Following its disclosure, Claire dropped her sweet persona and revealed her vile side again, shocking her grandmother. As a longtime viewer of The Young and the Restless, I am excited to find out Claire’s revenge plan. Her payback scheme on Audra promises to shake things up in the soap’s storyline.

The Young and the Restless: What is the situation of Claire’s romance?

Audra put her plan to seduce Kyle to the test during their stay at Cane’s estate. However, as Kyle seemed to play along with a bedroom situation, he called out her bluff. Audra denied having any sinister plan. Back home, she painted Kyle as weakening to her charm.

As Victor cut Audra’s funding, the latter tried to convince him to plant doubts in Claire’s mind. To add to the complication, she kissed Kyle as Claire was walking into the public space to meet him. Moreover, Audra claimed that Kyle found her irresistible. In response, Claire vowed to reveal Audra and Victor’s plot to Nate.

While Kyle continued to claim being framed by Victor’s plot, he left his bedroom scenario unsaid to his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Claire told Nate about his girlfriend’s deal with the Newman patriarch. Audra rushed to the scene to deny the allegations.

On her query, Nate admitted that he felt inclined to believe Claire since it also seemed to explain the funds withdrawn from Vibrante. On the other hand, Claire admitted to Holden that she felt unsure about Kyle. She will likely find out about Kyle’s close encounter with Audra very soon.

The Young and the Restless: What may happen on Claire’s revenge arc?

Claire will likely go all out to destroy Audra’s relationship, even at the cost of hurting Nate. She may reason that Nate, being a decent person, deserves better. She may not forgive Kyle after she learns about his weakness, even though the latter will claim it to be his ploy to catch Audra out.

In retaliation for Kyle’s cheating, Claire may feel justified in cheating on him in return. As such, she has an admirer at hand. She may lean on Holden for emotional comfort, leading to their intimacy. That will make her cheat on their relationship before Kyle does. Incidentally, Kyle has not become intimate with his former spouse so far in her seduction plot.

Whether Claire’s cheating and Nate's rebuttal put Kyle and Audra back together remains to be seen. However, if Claire gets together with Holden in vengeance, Victor will be shocked. This outcome, as collateral to his war on Abbotts, may not be welcome for the patriarch.

On the other hand, Audra’s position may not be as painful as Claire would like it to be. While Vibrante is out of the picture, Audra is slated to join her best friend, Sally, at Abbott Communications soon. However, fans like me believe she may end up with a broken heart in the end.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out Claire’s reaction to Kyle’s weakness and Audra’s predicament if Nate dumps her.