"I’m happy and pleased" - My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore shares update on her journey to motherhood

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore attends the Discovery Upfront 2018 (Image via Getty)

Whitney Way Thore, star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, recently provided an update on her pregnancy efforts, confirming that her path to motherhood is still underway. Speaking in an interview with Parade on August 4, 2025, Thore explained,

“I’m happy and pleased with the way that the journey is going. I’ll say that.”

At 41, the reality television star is exploring possibilities for fertility after documenting her efforts on the TLC show.

Now, while speculation has been rife on social media, Thore explained that her journey is ongoing and changing throughout season 13.

Whitney Thore opens up about her pregnancy journey on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Ongoing efforts documented in season 13

Thore’s Season 13 storyline follows her steps toward conception, beginning with purchasing donor sperm online and attempting at-home artificial insemination.

These initial efforts were shown to end in a negative pregnancy test.

As the season progresses, she moves forward with medical procedures, including intrauterine insemination (IUI), which involves a doctor placing sperm directly into the uterus.

Reflecting on public attention, Thore said,

“I do see a lot of people, like, speculating online and stuff like that. But to that, I would just say that people always think that they know what’s going on, but like, you never really know.”

She emphasized that her progress is continuing, adding that the journey is “far, far from over” and that she remains excited about the future.

Shift in perspective on motherhood

In earlier seasons of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Thore mentioned that she was apprehensive about becoming a single parent; instead, she had a preference to wait until she had a serious partner.

But now in her 40s, she has changed her stance and is embracing motherhood for herself.

Explaining the change, Thore shared that she could not identify one exact moment when she decided to move forward, but attributed it to the "biological clock."

She added that her perception of time was a key factor, saying she always thought in the past that she had "a little bit more time."

Recognizing the need to act, she explained that she had to take matters into her own hands and try everything possible, otherwise it was not going to happen and would eventually "pass me by." In conclusion, she noted,

“I decided that that was just not a risk that I was willing to take in life. Because, you know, we’ve only got one. So you have to really go after what you want, even if you have to do it alone in your bedroom with a speculum.”

Search for a sperm donor

Alongside her fertility procedures, Thore began the process of selecting a sperm donor. In the season premiere, she was shown exploring donor databases with friends, filtering options by categories such as hair color and height.

During the discussion, she explained her reasoning for considering height, saying that being “5’2’’” made her want to avoid bringing a child into the world who might face the same challenges of being very short.

Thore expressed her philosophy in the confession, stating that her criteria for a donor are "straightforward" and that she did not care about the kid’s hair color, eye color, or race.

She did say that the only thing that matters is that the donor is healthy and is free of genetic diseases. She also acknowledged the challenges of making such a choice, saying,

“Picking a sperm donor is absolutely the most overwhelming thing that I have ever experienced. It is like a dating app on steroids.”

