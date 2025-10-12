“She was very strong”: The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Karen Huger’s friend makes interesting revelations

Viewers are getting a big revelation in the newest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Karen’s longtime friend, Cookie, recently shared all the details of how the reality star is holding up as she currently serves time for her drunk driving conviction. Show co-star Gizelle had earlier revealed that Cookie was with Karen when she was taken into custody.

In the newest episode preview, Gizelle asked whether, due to her sentencing and what she is in there for, she is automatically "put into some sort of alcohol program". Cookie soon answered, saying yes, as she compared it to a certain type of rehabilitation program made for those who are locked up for drug-related incidents.

In the preview, Cookie is seen with other show stars, including Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant and Keiarna Stewart. As they all met for lunch, Cookie gave some insight into Karen’s whereabouts. As Ashley asked her how she was when she was taken to custody, Cookie said,

“She was very strong.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Karen Huger was arrested in 2024

Karen Huger was arrested in 2024 due to DUI and DWI, as she was allegedly negligently driving a vehicle in an imprudent manner while endangering property, life and persons. The television star was also allegedly recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton disregard and was charged with “willful disregard for the safety of persons and property.”

Cookie has given some insight into Karen’s post-life behind bars as she revealed that Karen “reads a lot of books, and is exercising a lot. Some of the other concerns also included how the television star is coping with living among all the other women in jail. Gizelle said,

“I was fearful that somebody would try to do something to her so they can, like, make their mark. I'm not mad at not really talking to Karen, because I know I'm going to be asked about it. I know that she's talking to Cookie, her husband and her daughter. Karen's being strategic, and I'm not mad.”

Cookie has further hinted at the possibility of an early release for Karen; however, she did not provide any further details.

Karen Huger admits to not being an alcoholic amidst a DUI arrest

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum has earlier opened up about her drinking issues in a video that aired during the first part of the season 9 reunion. Karen clarified that she is not an alcoholic and doesn’t struggle with addiction issues.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy Osefo recently opened up about Karen Huger’s possible return on the show, while saying that everybody should be given a fair opportunity to have a platform to tell their own story, as there is no point or purpose in your story being told by others.

Watch all the episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac airing on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Bravo. Stay tuned for more updates.