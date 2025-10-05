The Real Housewives of Potomac fame Karen Huger's net worth and other details explored

The Real Housewives of Potomac fame Karen Huger (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac is renewed for a landmark season 10 on Bravo TV, which premiered on October 5, 2025, without the original cast member Karen Huger, who has recently been released in September 2025 after serving her jail sentence for a DUI case.

Karen Huger is an American Television personality and an entrepreneur who rose to fame with The Real Housewives of Potomac and has generated a net worth of around $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The 62-year-old entrepreneur was born and raised in Spring Grove in Surry County, Virginia, where she grew up on a family farm that’s reportedly been in her family for over a century, raised by her father Benjamin B. Wooden Jr.

Over time, she entered the reality television industry by becoming one of the six original cast members on The Real Housewives of Potomac when it premiered in January 2016.

Ever since, she has remained a main cast member across all seasons.

On the show, Karen is often called the Grande Dame of Potomac, which reflects her quick wit, charming personality, and unwavering commitment to social activism, making her a cultural icon and popular among viewers.

Karen Huger launched her beauty and fragrance projects after gaining fame on The Real Housewives of Potomac

Karen Huger used her reality fame to capitalise her entrepreneurial ventures, including her fragrance brand La'Dame Fragrance, which she launched in 2018.

She later included candles, body lotions, and other home fragrance-based products in her brand.

The brand has many contract deals with high-end retail stores, such as HSN and Bloomingdale's.

The Real Housewives of Potomac ​​​​​​star further expanded her business in 2021 by introducing a wig line collaboration, La’Dame by KH X RPGSHOW, in her beauty empire, and she was sworn in as the Surry County, Virginia, ambassador for tourism.

She is married to businessman Raymond Huger, who is the former president and CEO of Paradigm Solutions. The couple are parents to two kids, daughter Rayvin, and son Brandon.

Karen and Raymond sold their mansion and longtime home in Potomac, Maryland, for $1.685 million in August 2016.

It was sold at a significantly lower price than its original listed amount of $2.5 million.

They also appear to have rented a mansion in Great Falls, Virginia, for around $8,000 per month.

In July 2017, a Washington Post report revealed that Raymond Huger owed nearly $1.5 million in back-due federal income taxes.

Meanwhile, his software company was allegedly facing a tax liability of over $3 million.

A lien was placed by the government on the Hugers’ Potomac, Maryland, home of about $1.486 million, reportedly in connection with unpaid federal taxes and related failures at the time the house was sold in 2016.

In March 2024, Karen Huger was arrested on charges including DUI, DWI, negligent driving, and failure to notify authorities of an address change.

The case was due to a car crash accident in Maryland that happened in 2017, where she crashed her Maserati into two signs and a median.

Later in December 2024, she was convicted of a two-year jail sentence, out of which one year was suspended in February 2025, and after serving for six months, Huger was released in September 2025.

As per Bravo TV, Karen attended the University of Virginia and is highly committed to serving the community.

She’s an advocate and ambassador for Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment (PAVE) and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Also serving as vice president on the board of directors for Felicia’s Fund, Karen uses her public speaking opportunities at major events such as the Essence Festival of Culture X Girls United to empower women.

