“I did the public relationship thing”: Big Brother alum Taylor Hale on her relationship with Kyland Young on The Amazing Race 38

The Amazing Race Season 38 recently premiered on September 25 exclusively on CBS. Fans were in for a surprise after the cast details were announced. Viewers soon found out that former Big Brother alums Taylor Hale and Kyland Young are dating.

It seems like the Big Brother 24 winner and Big Brother 23 juror kept their relationship under wraps for a while.

The Big Brother: Unlocked host admitted that she is excited as the relationship is now out there, and they have been publicly saying that they have “been in a very on-and-off relationship.”

The former Miss Michigan explained how the Amazing Race not only served as a competition in order to put up their best against some of their former allies, but the show would also allow them to assess where Hale and Kyland are as a team and as a couple in general.

In an interview with Parade, Hale talked about her relationship with Kyland and said,

“I did the public relationship thing”

Big Brother winner Taylor Hale on her public relationship on The Amazing Race

Taylor Hale opened up about how going public with a relationship is not something that the television star would prefer.

While referring to her fellow Season 24 contestant Joseph Abdin, Hale explained how she did the "public relationship thing" and seemingly is not interested in doing it ever again.

Hale also assured fans that this show is going to be "an interesting reintroduction" to the two of them.

However, Hale pointed out that she later got an offer to do it with the love of her life for a million dollars, and it was time to figure it all out.

While calling it an opportunity of a lifetime, Hale explained that it was too good an opportunity to let go of. In an interview with Parade, Taylor Hale said,

“You’re going to see two people that just really, really, really love each other so much and so deeply, and just want to figure out the s–t of our relationship,” she says. “And you’re going to see two people clashing, but doing it from a place of, ‘I just love you so much and I want to be with you, and I hope this works.'”

Taylor Hale gets candid about the challenges on The Amazing Race

The Big Brother winner, Taylor Hale, admitted that the young fit duos scared her and made her question her abilities. Hale confessed

“You do not want to be on the receiving end of their target. Not to mention, Kyland and I have so many friendships across the teams to manage. That makes it complicated when you have to decide on who you could work with. If you side with one team, that means I’m potentially souring a relationship with a friend Kyland has on one team or vice versa.”

Hale further added that Kyland has been even with the added pressure; Kyland is a perfect complement to her, even with the added pressure, and she would not want to run the race with anyone else.

Stay tuned for more updates.