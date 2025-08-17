How much wealth does Big Brother alum Rachel Reilly have? Net worth explored

Rachel Reilly with her family ( Image via Instagram /rachelereillyvillegas)

Rachel Reilly is a well-known reality television star. Rachel Reilly made her comeback on Big Brother season 27 as the surprise 17th houseguest.

She is the surprising new additional contestant in the Big Brother house at 41, but was able to make an impression as soon as she entered the house. Fans have been rejoicing in her big comeback in the house of Big Brother, while one called her “one of the most iconic players ever”.

Rachel Reilly's net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Other than her impressive Big Brother run, Rachel Reilly has starred on shows like The Golden Bachelor, Snake in the Grass, Celebrity Fear Factor, The Traitors season 1, and The Floor. The former Big Brother alum also hosts a podcast that explores the behind-the-scenes drama from reality television, and she also operates a talent scouting business in Alabama. The television star was also seen in two episodes of The Bold and Beautiful.

Rachel Reilly’s Journey To Stardom Started With Big Brother

Rachel Reilly rose to fame after entering the Big Brother season 12 in 2010. Reilly soon gained attention from viewers due to her display of competitive spirit, a few emotional outbursts and sportsmanship with fellow contestant, Brandon Villegas. Reilly placed ninth in that season but later reappeared in season 13.

This time, Reilly emerged victorious, thanks to her strategic decisions. She was crowned with the winning title as she took home the prize money of $500,000. Rachel Reilly already made her presence felt at the premiere of the new season as she announced,

“I'm back to remind these rookies how the game is played, floaters, you better grab a life vest—because reality royalty has officially returned.”

While talking about her surprise comeback on the show, Reilly explained in an interview with CBS,

“Now…is the best time as any,”. “I’m here to win that $750,000.”

Rachel Reilly: Details of Personal Life

Rachel Reilly is married to Brendon Villegas. The two met during their stay in Big Brother season 12, and soon a romance sparked between them. The two tied the knot in 2012, with the wedding officiated by fellow Big Brother houseguest Matt Hoffman.

The pair are proud parents of two children. The pair later made their comeback on the reality television show, The Amazing Race season 20 and came in third. They were later invited to take part in Amazing Race- All Stars.

Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas also appeared in an episode of Celebrity Fear Factor in 2018. The pair was also seen travelling while helping different communities, in their new show, I Love the Brenchels- Moving On. The show released in the fall of 2021.

In the show, the couple was seen getting help from fellow reality stars. Reilly described the new family show as "organic and fun". This show marked the couple's return to television after almost a decade.

Big Brother season 27 currently airs on CBS, on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates.