"I'm glad she's back on it again:" Big Brother 13 runner-up Porsche Briggs on Rachel Reilly’s return

Big Brother fame Rachel Reilly (Image via Instagram/@rachelereillyvillegas)

Big Brother 13 runner-up Porsche Briggs reunited with host Sharon Tharp on her podcast, The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp, streamed on September 22, 2025.

During the conversation, Porsha opened up regarding her close friend and fellow contestant Rachel Reilly's much-anticipated return to the Big Brother house.

Rachel, who had already won the Big Brother season 13, stood out for her strong gameplay and did not get nominated even once throughout the Big Brother 27 journey.

She was eliminated in an unexpected White Locust twist rather than the traditional nomination process, which sparked public outrage among the viewers, calling the stunt unfair and compromising the credibility of the show.

Porsche Briggs, who connected with Rachel during the show, expressed deep admiration for Rachel's love for the game, saying,

"She wants it so bad and so purely, you know? So, Exactly. I'm glad she's back on it again. She really likes Big Brother."

Porsche further celebrates Rachel Reilly's passion and legacy on Big Brother

Porsche Briggs shared her views on Rachel Reilly's mark on Big Brother in a candid conversation on the podcast. She compared Rachel's fiery personality to a redheaded forest, noting how Rachel's decisions, particularly her alliance with Dick Donato, influenced the entire gameplay in her season. She described her gameplay as, "And then Rachel, you know, she followed along with Dick's plan even though he wasn't there. So, like it was kind of like the way of the vets." Briggs described Rachel's personality on Big Brother as a big Vegas personality, comparing it to the lively and bold characters of cocktail waitresses in Miami. Having worked in Miami, Vegas, LA, and New York, she admitted that she was used to bold personalities, and therefore, their friendship blossomed well. However, Porsche made it clear she did not appreciate Rachel referring to their alliance as the ladies of the night, explaining that the nickname carried an entirely different meaning back in Miami. Despite initial confusion, Porsche stated that she and Rachel stayed on good terms throughout the journey. Rachel played a calm, strategically stronger game, even after Brendan returned. When asked whether she was surprised at watching her return, she denied it. Praising Rachel's dedication and endurance, she stated, That is her passion… So I am not surprised to see her back. I would not be surprised if she does become the trifecta and goes on Survivor. Porsche went on to explain that Rachel Reilly has always been passionate about the reality TV world and is continually pushing herself further in the field. Describing one of the challenges of the later game in Big Brother, especially with the pairs twist, she said she was concerned that the jury members were inclined to vote for Rachel Reilly. She noted, "That’s the double-edged sword… no matter what in jury, he was going to be gunning for a Rachel win."

Porsche expressed that she is still friends with Rachel and Brendan, and she loves their story and meets Rachel every year at charity events.

Emphasising Rachel’s charming nature, she says,

"She’s a chef, but she means well… it’s literally anything she does is with such a pure heart, and she’s trying—that’s endearing and you have to root for her."

During Big Brother 13, Porsche Briggs and Rachel Reilly shared a strong relationship that significantly impacted their gameplay.

Initially, Porsche connected with Rachel and her fiancé, Brendon Villegas, but their bond weakened after Brendon got evicted.

Despite this, they reconnected later in the game, evolving as the final two contestants of Big Brother season 13.

Ultimately, Rachel won the season, defeating Porsche in a 4–3 jury vote, and Porsche secured the runner-up position along with a huge prize money.